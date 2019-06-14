Top Story: Data Says Offering Career Development Boosts Employee Retention

Are you giving your employees what they want?

You might think that means, “Am I giving them more money?”

Well, you’re probably right to a degree. But according to a new survey this week from Instructure, it’s not money — all the time — that forces employees away from your company.

Instead, 70% say they’d quit working for you if you didn’t offer enough of a career development opportunity. And that speaks to people not wanting to be stuck in the same position forever.

But there are other ways to develop someone’s career within your company, no matter what they do. Consider simple things like offering more responsibilities to employees. And give them a bigger stake in the success of the company. Or allow them to add a skill to their resume.

For the rest of the week in small business news, check out our weekly roundup below:

Economy

43% of Small Business Owners Say Chinese Tariffs Will Increase Their Costs

The longer the US-China trade war continues, the more it will affect small businesses. And according to the latest survey from BizBuySell, it is proving to be true. Almost half or 43% of small business owners said the Chinese tariffs are increasing their costs. But for 64% of these owners, it means raising prices in order to stay afloat.

Marketing Tips

FDA Cracks Down on Vape Companies, How Were Small Social Media Influencers Involved?

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) went after four e-cigarette companies Friday for violating FDA requirements with their advertisements on social media, including through partnerships with “influencers.

Product Lists

Easy Checklist: Packing for Your Next Business Trip

Business trips give entrepreneurs the opportunity to meet with clients or partners from all parts of the world, attend special events or expand into new markets. These trips can be fun and productive. But packing can seem a bit overwhelming. The average business trip lasts for just over three days.

Sales

Salesforce Acquires Tableau Software in Mega Deal, How Could This Impact Your Small Business?

In the biggest acquisition in company history, Salesforce has bought Tableau Software for $15.7 billion. And the deal is expected to fuel competition between Salesforce and Microsoft in the data analytics/visualization segments of the CRM industry. So Small Business Trends contacted several industry experts to get their take on how the purchase will affect SMBs.