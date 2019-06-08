Virtual Event Seeks to Keep the Fire Alive Among Older Entrepreneurs

We learned this week how baby boomers are excelling in the gig economy. Now check out an event that seeks to keep older entrepreneurs in the game regardless of what industry they work in.

The more maturepreneurs stay in business or create new businesses, the more everyone around them benefits.

The Maturepreneur Today Virtual Summit is looking to keep more older Americans in business by providing resources geared to their specific needs.

With 25% of all start ups every year created by entrepreneurs in their 50s, 60s and 70s, this group is already very active. The goal of the virtual summit is to provide relevant and entrepreneurial resources for them

Speakers with expertise across a wide range of fields will be sharing their experiences and encouraging attendees to keep their entrepreneurial spirits alive.

The virtual summit will start on June 11, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 5:00 PM at your home, office or any place with good internet connection.

