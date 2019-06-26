5 Ways Robots Are Changing the World We Live In

In today’s world, robots serve people as first-responders, companions and problem-solvers. And you find them in various places from the operating table to the bottom of the ocean to the living room and kitchen. Advances in artificial intelligence allow robots to perfect important functions beyond human capabilities.

Ways Robots Are Changing the World

So here check out five of the many ways robots are changing the world, technology, and life as we know it.

Robots in Healthcare

The world population over the age of 60 has tripled in the last 50 years according to United Nations. And this trend will have a major impact on the home care sector. Because the older population desires to stay in their homes and not in assisted care facilities. So effectively designed robots can help make this demand a safer and more sustainable option.

Efficiency is critical in healthcare. And robots have already been used in over 20,000 surgeries. So surgical robots like the da Vinci Surgical Systems are great examples of cutting-edge robotic technology for health care purposes. And the technology aids in surgeries that necessitate precise, small incisions giving surgeons better control over the products and work more accurately.

Another change in healthcare is that instead of going to a brick and mortar building to see a primary care physician, patients will see robots that perform these tasks. Robots will check patient conditions and evaluate the need for future appointments.

Robots as Coworkers

In the workplace robots aren’t something to overlook. They will have a profound effect on the future workplace and become capable of taking on various roles in an organization. Think about the workplace now. Employers have to focus on how to design an office space for every generation. And this largely boils down to differences in each generation when it comes to the use of technology expertise. Young people have grown up surrounded by platforms and digital devices. And they are used to high tech tools. While other generations have less experience. Technology is a major asset to businesses. And it will continue to be as time marches on.

Robots Save Time

The incredible amount of time saved by using robots becomes harder to deny. For example, automated exchange trading used to mean hours spent at the computer, staying up to date with events. Today, Forex robots, or automated trading, saves traders from devoting hours of their time to sitting at the computer. This tool has grown in popularity in today’s busy world and more and more traders are taking advantage of this system that takes the work out of the trading process and saves them precious hours.

Robots also save time at home as they have become part of everyone’s daily lives. You can set up a vacuum to complete the task or schedule a warm meal to be ready when you return from work. Robotic cookers can steam, fry, slow, cook and bake without human intervention as long as you set them up. These robots are likely to evolve into more advanced versions in the upcoming years and could change the look and feel of our homes.

Robots in Education

There is already a blurred line between the classroom setting and individual learning settings. A single teacher doesn’t have the capability to meet the needs of personalized learning for every student in a classroom. This is where computer-based learning comes into play; it doesn’t replace the teacher but allows students to learn at their own pace.

Robots will continue to boost personalized learning. The humanoid robot NAO works to form bonds with students and comes with senses of natural interaction, from listening, speaking, moving and connecting with students.

How Robots Will Change the World in the Future

Robotic technology is continually evolving. Today, robots of all types are being designed to reduce workload, complement human skill sets and enable professionals to focus on more important activities. Robots are meant to make human life easier and offer a more comfortable future. As technology advances and becomes more affordable, expect to see more changes and more industries embracing robots and all they can do to boost our standard of living.