50 Small Business Ideas for People Who Like Working with Kids

Do you enjoy teaching or playing with children? Then you might be interested in a career working with kids. And there are a ton of potential business opportunities if that’s the case.

Businesses if You Like Working With Kids

Do your interests align with kids? And are you interested in entrepreneurship? Then check out these 50 business ideas to consider.

Private Tutoring Service

You may possess skills as a teachers. So offer your services to students on a one-on-one basis. You can offer general tutoring. Or specialize in a specific subject or grade level.

Private Preschool

You can also work with multiple young children at once. Just open a small preschool or daycare center.

Test Prep Tutoring Service

Or start a more specialized tutoring business. Offer test prep services for those who are getting ready to take their SATs, LSATs or GREs. And you can also specialize in other specific tests.

Lesson Plan Sales

If you want to offer products or services for teachers, or if you are a teacher looking for a nice side business, provide pre-made lesson plans for sale online.

Grading Service

You can also offer assistance for teachers who need an extra hand with their grading tasks on occasion.

Online Course Sales

If you’d like to start a remote teaching business, offer courses on a particular subject that students can download or follow along from their own homes.

Webinar Service

Or you can teach a particular subject in webinars that you can either charge for or use to sell other products and services.

Music Classes

For the musically inclined, offer group classes or private lessons to those who want to learn a specific instrument or hone their vocal skills.

Dance Classes

Similarly, you can start a dance academy for groups or offer private lessons.

Personal Training Service

If you’re a fitness enthusiast, you can work one-on-one with clients as a personal trainer out of a gym or similar facility.

Fitness Classes

There are also opportunities to teach fitness classes, like those for yoga, barre, spinning or kickboxing.

Martial Arts Classes

Or you could choose to get more specific and open a martial arts facility where you offer classes in a particular discipline.

Arts & Crafts Classes

Arts and crafts like painting, knitting or basket weaving also lend themselves nicely to a business that sells private classes.

Private Sports Coaching Service

For those who are skilled in a particular sport, you can offer one-on-one coaching services to kids looking to improve their skills.

Team Sports Coaching Classes

You can also start your own team or group activity and earn money through sponsors or events.

First Aid Training Service

If you’re trained and certified in first aid, you can offer training services for individuals and workplaces.

Early Childhood Education Specialist

For those with experience teaching young children, you can work with families or groups of kids to provide specialized education services.

Educational Materials Sales

Or you can provide materials for students and/or teachers to supplement their formal education.

Driving School

You can also work with your state to open up a driving school where you can teach the rules of the road to those looking to get their licenses.

Technical Institute

If you want to offer specialized instruction to students, open up a technical institute where you teach a particular trade.

Computer Instruction

Tech is such an important part of so many industries. Offer computer training courses or work one-on-one with students looking to learn specific computer skills.

Education Blog

To share information about various educational topics, start a blog and earn money through sponsored content or affiliate links.

Education Podcast

Or you can opt for a similar business model in an audio format by starting a podcast.

Education YouTube Channel

YouTube also offers a unique opportunity for people to earn ad revenue while sharing educational content.

Educational Membership Website

You can also start a website where you offer educational resources and charge a monthly or yearly membership fee for access.

Adult Education Center

For those who want to provide lifelong learning or continuing education programs, open up a local adult education center where you offer a variety of specialized courses.

In-Home Care for Special Needs Children

If you’re trained to work with kids who have special needs, you can offer in-home care where you provide a combination of education and counseling services.

Private Library

There are plenty of public libraries that offer a variety of books. But you could also open a private version with a specific type of book that’s difficult to find otherwise.

Textbook Sales

You might also consider offering books for sale. Specifically, you can turn a significant profit by focusing on college textbooks.

Ebook Sales

If you’re interested in writing books, you can self-publish and offer them for sale on platforms like Amazon.

Book Club

To encourage reading among a group of people, start a book club and charge a membership fee to monetize it.

Education Publication

You might also consider starting a magazine or newsletter that focuses on educational topics or targets teachers.

Museum

A museum can be an interesting recreational and cultural experience. Start one that focuses on an interesting talking point in your community.

Summer Camp

For a business that mixes education and recreation, start a summer camp that offers a mix of learning and fun.

Outdoor Recreation Rentals

To help others enjoy their favorite outdoor recreation activities, offer the gear they need on a rental basis. You can offer things like kayaks, surf boards, fishing gear or ATVs.

Tour Guide Service

If you live in an a popular tourist area, you could start a tour guide service or booth that offers helpful information for visitors.

Horse Stables

For those who love animals and outdoor activities, you can open a horse stable with riding lessons.

Petting Zoo

A petting zoo can also provide some fun and educational experiences for kids and people of all ages.

Educational Farm

You can start a functioning agricultural farm that also provides training opportunities or field trip experiences for schools.

Field Trip Service

You can even start a business that helps teachers or school groups set up field trips in your local area.

Homeschool Materials Sales

Help parents teach their kids at home by selling a variety of educational materials like worksheets, tests and plans.

Teacher Training Institute

Help teachers teach by providing training programs geared toward those in a particular industry. These should focus on giving teachers extra skills or teaching those who want to start online courses or something outside of traditional classrooms.

Language Courses

There are plenty of opportunities for those who know multiple languages and want to help others learn as well.

Employee Training Service

You can also provide workplace training programs where you partner with businesses or help employees within a specific industry.

Leadership Training Courses

Or you could focus on teaching leadership skills to business owners or those looking to break into leadership roles.

Career Guidance Service

Help job seekers find their ideal careers by providing one-on-one consulting services.

Resume Service

Or you could help them by creating or editing their resumes and their job hunting materials.

Editing Service

You can also provide editing and/or proofreading services for authors, students or professionals.

Scholarship Consulting Service

To help prospective college students pay for school, offer your services as a scholarship consultant where you connect them with relevant contests and opportunities.

Online Researching Service

There are also plenty of opportunities to provide research assistance to business clients or academics.