10 Tips for Making the Most of Your Webinars, Content Marketing and Digital Advertising

Small businesses try a ton of different strategies to reach customers. From webinars to content marketing to digital audio advertising, you’ve probably tried several yourself. But if you really want to make the most of those efforts, it can help to get insights from those who have used these tactics successfully. Check out these helpful tips from members of the online small business community.

Learn the Ins and Outs of Webinar Marketing

Webinars give businesses a unique opportunity to connect with customers. But they only work if you have a clear goal in mind and then stay on task throughout every step. In this GetResponse post, Ada Durzynska offers tips and insights for businesses looking to make the most of webinar marketing.

Know the Basics Before Starting a Content Marketing Campaign

Content marketing can come in several different forms. So if you want to make the most of this tactic for your business, you should clearly understand all of the options and strategies available to you. Check out this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles for all the essentials.

Promote Your Business on Social Media by Thinking Outside the Box

There are plenty of tried and true social media strategies out there. But if you want to gain more attention than the average business, you may need to think a little differently. In this post, Are Morch offers tips for hotels looking to market on social media. But they could also be applied to other industries. See what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Make Digital Audio Advertising Your Next Marketing Move

Lots of businesses have made use of digital advertising to spread the word about their products of services. But audio advertising is just starting to make more waves online. If you think this might be a fit for your business, read this DIY Marketers post by Justin Ohanessian.

Grow Your Ecommerce Business Through Optimization

Sometimes, growing your business isn’t about taking on new marketing initiatives to reach new customers. Sometimes, it can simply be about improving your existing processes and assets in order to create a better experience and improve efficiency. For ecommerce businesses, optimization can make an especially big impact. Learn more in this Smallbiztechnology.com post by Matt Shealy.

Use Account Based Marketing and Influencer Marketing in Tandem

Account based marketing and influencer marketing are two separate tactics. But there are some similarities between them that make them well suited to work together. For more on the subject, check out this TopRank Marketing post by Nick Nelson.

Build a Powerful Influencer Marketing Strategy

Not all influencer marketing campaigns get the same results. That means you need to really focus on building an all-powerful strategy focused on your specific goals. Get tips for doing just that in this Process Street post by Oliver Peterson.

Improve Your Blog Conversion Rate

Lots of business blogs provide interesting and valuable content for readers. But if those readers aren’t becoming customers for your business, you’re really missing out. To improve your conversion rate and make your blog more valuable, read the tips in this SMB CEO post by Ivan Widjaya.

Use Testimonials for Your Business

Testimonials show potential customers that your business is credible and able to deliver positive customer experiences. But how do you actually get these testimonials and make the most of them? Carol Roth shares in this post. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Make Your Site Mobile Friendly with WordPress Plugins

Having a mobile friendly website is a must for every business in 2019. If the mobile user experience on your site isn’t up to par, the WordPress plugins listed in this Search Engine Journal post by Jon Clark.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.