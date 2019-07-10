10 Ways to Get Real Results and Move the Needle for Your Small Business

Not every small business task will make a big impact for your company. Certain marketing, sales and management tactics are more likely to lead to real results than others. Here are some strategies from members of the online small business community that you can use to really move the needle for your small business.

Use Blogging Strategies for Building an Audience

If you blog for your business, you need to focus on building an audience so your content can actually make an impact. In this Lobster Digital Marketing post, Ashley Lipman shares some of the most important strategies that businesses can use to improve in this area.

Learn How to Ask Customers for Reviews

Positive reviews can really improve your business’s reputation online and help you gain credibility with new customers. But if you want to cultivate more of those reviews, you need to be strategic in how you ask. Jason Yormark elaborates in this NetBlaze post.

Be Specific About What You’re Selling

Before you can actually make sales, you need to get really clear about what you’re selling and what kind of value it can add for your customers. Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media discusses the concept in this post. And BizSugar members explored it further here.

Intertwine Online and Offline Influencer Marketing Tactics

There are several ways to cultivate relationships with relevant influencers in your industry. Most businesses go right to online methods, but there are offline options as well. Caitlin Burgess examines some of the options, especially for B2B businesses, in this TopRank Marketing post.

Increase Your Business Agility

How easily can your business make shifts or adapt to changes in the market? If you’re too set in your ways, you could potentially miss out on major opportunities. But there are some procedural changes you can make to increase agility. Alex Gallia dives into some of those actionable steps in this Process Street post.

Learn Branding Lessons from Top Retailers

Your small business might not have the resources of a large brand. But you can still take some cues from giant enterprises to make your business more effective. Katie Lundin of Crowdspring offers some branding lessons in this area here.

Expand Your Thinking to Raise Results

If you want to make tangible changes in your business, your mindset should be one of the first things to adjust. If you expand your thinking in a business sense, you should be better suited to actually get better results for your business, according to Martin Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings.

Check Out Business Books for Entrepreneurs

It’s essential to constantly keep learning as a small business owner. Books can be a wonderful source of inspiration and insights. To add more to your reading list, check out this Startup Cafe post from Sandeep Mallya. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Avoid Mistakes That Lose the Sale

To move the needle in your business, you need to close sales. But there are tons of mistakes that can derail your efforts. Matt Shealy details some of the ones to avoid in this Smallbiztechnology.com post.

Optimize Direct Mail Campaigns with Martech Tools

Direct mail can be an incredibly effective way to reach out to customers. But without the right tools, your marketing materials might fall flat. In this Target Marketing post, Summer Gould provides some tools small businesses should take a look at.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.