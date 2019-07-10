Where Can You Get Free Business Card Templates?

Data tells us 27 million business cards printed daily. This long-established form of business promotion still holds importance and prestige in the business world today.

Do you need new business cards? Or maybe you want to update your existing stock of this effective form of marketing. In that case, you may want to design your own cards. But you don’t know where to begin.

Use free business card templates. You’ll find it a fast, efficient and cost-effective solution. As a result, you’ll ensure you get the business cards you’re looking for.

Sources of Free Business Card Templates

Sounds interesting? Take a look at the following places you can get templates for free.

Brother Creative Center

Brother Creative Center has a range of business card templates that you can personalize for a variety of industries. Different sectors include Automotive and Transport, Beauty and Salon, Construction and Engineering, Education, Event Planning and many more.

Once you’ve got the design right for your business, you can then professionally print the cards from the Brother Creative Center.

UPrinting

You can download free business card templates from UPrinting. You can choose the product size template that’s right for your business and whether you want horizontal, vertical or square business cards.

UPrinting business card templates can be downloaded using a range of software, including Adobe Acrobat, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustration, Publisher and more.

Canva

Canva has more than 2,400 business card templates that you can download for free. Users can edit the templates in the Canva web app and aren’t required to download them until the end of the editing process.

You can browse the templates through profession and sector or by style, including modern, traditional, cute and more.

Jukebox

Jukebox allows you to create unique, professionally designed business cards that you can customize in minutes even if you don’t have any design experience.

Jukebox’s free business card maker comes with pre-built, user-friendly templates that can be tailored to comply with your brand’s image, personality and style.

Southworth

Southworth provides a diverse range of professional looking free business card templates, designed to help businesses create good impressions. With Southworth, you simply define your image, business card uses, logo, business card format, complementary style type and then print off the business cards.

Lucid Press

Lucid Press provides free business card templates of a high quality that are aimed at giving businesses of all sectors a professional image.

With Lucid Press, you simply choose your template of choice, customize it by adding your photo or company logo, select the desired color and fonts that match your brand, personalize the template with your personal information and, when you’re ready, share and print the cards.

Vertex 42

You can create your own business card template from scratch for Excel or Microsoft Word on Vertex42. The Vertex42 business card template collection is free to download but Microsoft Word 2002(XP), 2003, 2007 or 2010 is required.

Smile Templates

SmileTemplates provides free business card templates that are user-friendly to design. The user can benefits from high resolution stock photo images and illustrations, customizable layout files and standard sizes, so you can print the cards off on a color printer or using a commercial press.

You can download your business cards made from SmileTemplates using Microsoft Word, Photoshop, InDesign, PageMaker, Publisher, QuarkXPress and CorelDraw.

Solopress

Small business owners can use the uniquely crafted business card templates on Solopress to make cards that stand out. The templates are free to download, are easy to use and come in different sizes, including standard, mini, square, American, alternative, long and small.

InDesign

InDesign offers a free business card template which has a simple and colorful design. The InDesign business card template is easy to edit, using a simple text layout. Illustrations can be created with the shape tool directly in InDesign.

You can download the InDesign business card template for free. The download includes an INDD file for InDesign CC and IDML file for earlier InDesign versions.

Avery Design and Build

Avery Design and Build is a free and easy way to design, edit and print business card templates from either a PC or mobile phone.

The label creator enables users to select and personalize templates and generate labels from excel databases.