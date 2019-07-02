Google Connects Its Tools in New Google for Small Business Package

Google recently announced the launch of a new portal for small businesses to commemorate International Small Business Day on June 27, 2019.

The new website provides resources along with product recommendations to teach you how you can improve your business.

Called Google for Small Business, it starts by prompting you to answer some questions about your business. Based on the answers you give, Google will suggest solutions which will address your specific needs.

It goes without saying, this is a Google-centric service. So, don’t be surprised when the solutions it offers are decidedly on its side. That said, it is a great place to bring your business online. And if it is already online, move it forward by using Google’s expertise and proven tools.

Google for Small Business

Google for Small Business is a new initiative the company calls Grow with Google. The initiative looks to help you find the right Google tools and services to reach your business goals. It is also Google’s attempt to really go after the small business sector.

To that end, Google brought a former small business owner, Kim Spalding as the company’s global product director for Small Business Ads. In her two-year tenor at the position, Spalding and her division have addressed issues specific to small businesses.

The launch of Smart Campaigns, Local Services Ads, and the recently added new branding tools are just some of the examples.

Considering all the solutions Google offers, finding the right tool/s can be overwhelming. Especially for small businesses with limited resources and those starting up.

This is exactly what Spalding says in the blog announcing the new service. Spalding explains, “The internet has created new opportunities for small businesses, but it can be hard to know where to start.”

Features

When you get on the new website, you will be prompted to answer several questions. This includes your business name, whether you are online, as well as some other questions. You will then select a goal.

This will create a step-by-step plan tailored to address the questions you responded to as well as your goal. According to Google, it will recommend products to help you stand out online, reach more customers, and work more efficiently.

More specifically, it will include products to help you with all three facets, but explicitly focusing on the goal that’s most important to you.

Additional features of the website include in-person workshops and the latest news on Google’s small business-focused tools and services.

Get started here.