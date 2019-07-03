Digital marketing encompasses so many different elements. And the needs of every business differ. So to really make the most of your marketing efforts, you need to customize your marketing strategy to your business — instead of using a one-size-fits-all solution rolled out by an agency with tons of similar clients.

This is how 10x digital looks at digital marketing. Because the agency take a holistic approach to marketing when it comes to shaping those plans, they cater more directly to business’s needs. For more about the philosophy and the company itself, read on for this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides digital marketing services for businesses.

The company is based in Greenville, South Carolina. They offer tons of services. For example, they can put together plans that include everything from web development and content to backlink and PR services. So they can create customized plans for every client.

Business Niche

Taking a holistic approach to marketing.

10x digital President Holly Rollins told Small Business Trends, “We stand out among many agencies who just automate or pay for links. We instead use a holistic approach to marketing, a custom approach that’s organic – meaning we use our relationships and extensive experience in the field to score high-profile articles, links and mentions for our national and global clients.”

How the Business Got Started

By jumping right in.

Rollins says, “I was going through a divorce, was a young, single mom with everything to lose. But I put fear aside and built a female-owned business in a very competitive market/field in the South where many women aren’t in business or they aren’t in business for themselves.”

Biggest Win

Scoring big on a blog post.

There are tons of little wins that go into running a business. But sometimes those little things can actually make a big impact. In this case, a single blog post helped the company win a large piece of business from a global digital coupon company.

Biggest Risk

Buying a digital company.

Rollins explains, “We could have just relied on that business, which we found out was full of short-term clients. But we began building longer-term accounts which is one of the main reasons we’ve succeeded.”

Lesson Learned

Turn challenges into lessons.

Rollins says, “While 10x was never financially in dire straits, we have had hiccups. From switching the business to primarily digital to buying out a previous partner who went ‘rogue.’ We survived, learned a lot and are stronger.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Hiring more team members and training.

Company Mascots

A couple of dogs.

Rollins says, “We have two miniature greyhounds which frequently show up in our posts. The oldest–our VP Nello–counts on us going to the office at 8:30 sharp and gets disoriented/upset if we don’t keep on schedule.”

