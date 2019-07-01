11 Social Media Marketing Tools to Bookmark Now

Want to save time?

Boost productivity?

Get organized?

Develop new, unicorn-level social-media strategies?

The workflow of a social media marketer can be chaotic and overwhelming — but it doesn’t have to be.

Tools like MobileMonkey, Meet Edgar, and IFTTT, to name a few, help you get the job done and stay sane.

Every social-media marketer should have these 11 social media marketing tools bookmarked for easy access (I know I do).

Discover them now!

Social Media Marketing Tools

MobileMonkey

Chatbot marketing is at the forefront of most digital-marketers minds.

With unprecedented ROI (re: an average 80 percent open rate and 20 percent click-through rate on messages delivered through Facebook Messenger), building a chatbot is your No. 1 priority.

MobileMonkey is a simple and straightforward chatbot builder where you can create a chatbot in minutes without writing a single line of code.

That’s right — its drag-and-drop interface makes it easy as click-drag-type, and you can have a chatbot up and running in no time.

Did I mention it’s free?

Get on this now.

Hootsuite

If you’re posting on multiple social-media accounts at once, then Hootsuite is a must.

It can help make that juggling act with multiple tabs and tons of copy-pasting a whole lot easier.

You can organize and schedule hundreds of posts on all your social-media accounts at once.

Notably, most of its features are free to use.

Tagboard

If you want to get a closer and more organized look at what’s trending or viral, try Tagboard.

It’s a social-listening tool that lets you enter a term, topic, or hashtag to see what’s buzzing.

You can use it to monitor brand or product mentions, or find out what hashtag is making waves.

That information can then give new content ideas and ways to engage the audience.

IFTTT

Standing for “if this, then that,” IFTTT is another one of my go-to social-media automation tools.

It allows you to set up recipes.

For example, you can create a recipe to automatically upload your Instagram posts to a Facebook Page’s album.

Or you can set up recipes that will tweet content from a specific user’s Twitter account, or you can sync your Instagram posts to a Pinterest board.

The possibilities are endless.

IFTTT is a major time-saver and a helpful automation tool for social-media marketers everywhere.

Tailwind

For visual marketers who use images and video, Tailwind is the answer.

It has hashtag lists and tons of shortcuts for your Instagram and Pinterest marketing.

Tailwind also lets you track the performance of your posts to see what works and what doesn’t.

Its competitive pricing makes Tailwind accessible to consultants, small businesses, and large agencies alike.

Unsplash

Visuals in your social-media posts may include photographs of places, objects, events, etc.

A dependable and affordable source of stock photography is an asset for online marketers.

Unsplash is one such website that offers over 810,000 photographs in its library.

The most amazing thing about Unsplash is that it’s free, as unbelievable as that sounds.

Meet Edgar

If you think your social-media posts are a mess and need something to organize them, Meet Edgar may be for you.

Use Meet Edgar to find old posts on your social-media profiles and reschedule them.

It also has a browser extension to easily add new content you may want to share.

Meet Edgar also lets you edit and update posts in bulk, saving you a lot of time and energy.

Brand24

Keeping tabs on social-media competition can be rather tedious, but not so with Brand24.

This tools notifies you of sudden changes in conversations.

That can help you track down whatever interactions may affect your image.

Data in Brand24 can be filtered however you want and exported to PDF, spreadsheet, or infographics.

If you’re looking to get hardcore with your metrics, Brand24 is great.

Grammarly

If you’re worried about the grammar in your written content, then Grammarly has you covered.

It’s a great all-in-one online grammar, spell-checking, and plagiarism detection tool.

Using Grammarly can make sure your content is both well-written and original.

Canva

Most people don’t have either money for Photoshop or the know-how to properly use it.

Canva is for those who need visuals to go with their content, but need something free and easy.

The drag-and-drop interface makes it very easy for anyone to create good-looking visuals.

It also gives you access to over a million photographs, graphics, and fonts.

Both design novices and professionals can benefit from using Canva for their social-media marketing.

BuzzSumo

This can be considered the online marketer’s multi-tool with its versatility and effectiveness.

BuzzSumo is one of the best tools ever because it can help you find fresh content on the web.

You can enter a topic or keyword to get a breakdown of what’s getting engagements.

It also analyzes domains and back-links, as well as lists of influencers who are sharing that content.

BuzzSumo is a great tool for all sorts of content marketing and social-media campaigns.

Republished by permission. Original here.