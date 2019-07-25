How to Choose a Monitor for Your Business Computer

The average office worker spends about 1,700 hours each year looking at a computer screen. A quality computer monitor gives you a perfect view into your work. You can connect a monitor to your PC or use it occasionally with a laptop or mobile device when you need a larger or more clear picture.

But there are a ton of different products available. So how do you choose a monitor that fits your company’s needs?

How to Choose a Monitor

Here are some of the most important things to think about.

Consider the Specific Type of Work You Do

Certain types of monitors are better suited to specific tasks. For example, if you work in gaming or video production, then you may need a monitor with quick reaction times. If you work in graphic design or animation, then you need to focus more on things like screen resolution and color clarity. For those who work on simple tasks like data entry, you might opt for a more budget friendly product.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to think about the specific type of format where the work you create on your monitor will be viewed. For example, if you’re creating graphics that will mainly be viewed on mobile devices, a standard display may provide all the resolution and color clarity you need. However, you may need to look for monitors with extremely high resolution if your work will be viewed on larger screens or in printed materials.

Find a Comfortable Size

Some features of your computer monitor choice will simply come down to personal preference. If you like keeping your desk fairly open and want to have clear visibility around the rest of your office, then you might opt for a smaller screen size like a 19 inch monitor. However, if you want to have a large view of your work, there are screens that go up to 34 inches. These measurements are taken diagonally. So it might be a good idea to measure your current screen and decide whether you want something comparable, or if you need to go larger or smaller. You might also visit a brick-and-mortar store to test out different screen sizes to see what works best for you.

Look for a High Resolution

No matter what kind of work you’re doing, you’ll want a monitor that allows you to see clearly. Today’s monitors come in a few different resolution options: 720p, 1080p or 1440p. Devices with 1440p offer four times the clarity of those with 720p. So if you work with graphics, video or gaming, it’s a good idea to opt for something with a high resolution. However, if you’re mainly just dealing with spreadsheets, word processing or simple social media posts, a lower screen resolution may be just fine.

Consider Special Features

There are also some new monitor features that may be of interest to business owners and office workers. For example, you can now get screens that are actually curved, so you can view the entire thing at the same distance from your eyes. This is likely only relevant for those who have extremely visually demanding tasks. But it could potentially help you reduce some eye strain symptoms and make things like designing easier. In fact, a recent study found that people who used curved monitors reported less eye pain than those who used basic flat monitors. Additionally, there are some monitors that limit blue light emissions, which can be beneficial for those who experience eye strain or sleep issues after staring at screens all day.

Make Sure It’s Compatible with Your Computer

Most monitors are able to connect with most standard PCs. However, it’s a good idea to make sure that the right connections are available. Most use an HDMI, DVI or DisplayPort output. Some computers also have a resolution limit for how much they can output. So if you have a computer that only gives you 720p, then it may not be worth investing in a monitor with higher resolution, since you won’t be able to take full advantage of it anyway. Additionally, if you want to add a second monitor to your computer, which may be beneficial if you’re working on multiple design elements or testing different features for apps or websites, you need to make sure that your computer has a display adapter with two ports to accommodate multiple monitors.