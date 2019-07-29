Motivation is essential for running a successful business. Lots of entrepreneurs start out with grand ideas and plenty of fire to work tirelessly toward their goals. But maintaining that motivation is often a different story.

How to Stay Motivated

If you want your business to last and be sustainable over time, you need to find ways to refresh and stay positive. Here are some of the habits and tips that are essential for staying constantly motivated as a business owner.

Exercise

In order to be motivated, you need to be energized. Maintaining your physical health and moving your body on a regular basis can help you accomplish that. It’s not only important to have a regular workout routine, but also to get up from your desk and move around throughout the work day. This can also improve your mood so you have a more positive attitude when tackling difficult tasks.

Get Enough Rest

It’s can be easy to work during all hours of the day and night when you’re feeling super motivated. But that’s also a recipe for burnout. If you want to maintain a steady level of motivation for the long haul, you need to take breaks. Getting enough sleep at night is essential for your health and for maintaining a focused mind. But periodic vacations or prolonged escapes from work can also help you gain perspective or find inspiration when you’re starting to feel a bit sluggish.

Adopt a Positive Mindset

You’re more likely to run out of motivation to work toward your goals if you’re feeling pessimistic about the state of your business. You’ll undoubtedly go through some tough times in your business. But even during those periods, you need to try and stay as optimistic as possible. Journaling, repeating some positive affirmations, meditating, practicing gratitude or just injecting some fun traditions into your workday can help you adopt a more positive mindset so you can continue feeling good about those goals.

Pick Up New Hobbies

It might seem counterproductive to focus on things outside of your business. But when your brain is constantly focused on one thing, burnout or loss of motivation is inevitable. Simply taking breaks or going on vacation can help in this area. But it may also benefit you to try an activity that completely pulls your focus away from work. Learn a new instrument, master a craft, train for a marathon or even just take a cooking class. Focusing on a specific activity after work hours can help you clear your headspace so you’ll be more focused when you are on the clock. It can also help you master new skills and increase your overall confidence.

Communicate with Team Members

Inspiration or motivation doesn’t always have to come from within. Sometimes you need others to give you a bit of a boost. If you have a team, communicate with them regularly so they can provide ideas and push you to be your best. And of course, make sure that you’re very intentional when hiring, so you surround yourself with the right people who can keep you feeling motivated. If your business is a solo operation, consider finding a mentor or networking with other business owners to accomplish this.

Involve Loved Ones in the Experience

You can also find motivation by communicating with family members, friends and other loved ones. Involve them in the process to make it feel more like a family or community undertaking. In some cases, it can even be helpful to get some perspective from those who don’t spend every day working in your business.

Find the Right Tools

You can also use websites, apps, printables and other resources to access a constant stream of motivation. There are options for accessing inspirational quotes, tracking your progress and even learning new skills. Test a few to find the best motivational apps and tools that work for your individual style.

Keep Goals in Mind

Often when business owners start to feel unmotivated, it’s due in part to feeling bogged down by the day-to-day tasks and not focusing as much on the big picture. Remembering your “why” is essential. When you got started, you probably had a big list of goals and ambitions. Revisit those to remind yourself why you started and what you’re working toward. You might even keep a written or visual representation of those goals on your desk or near your workspace so you can constantly keep your eye on what’s really important.

Celebrate Your Successes

When you reach new milestones or accomplishments in your business, it can be tempting to quickly just move onto the next thing. While it is certainly important to continue growing and evolving over time, it’s also important to recognize what you’ve accomplished. When you do something great in your business or reach a specific goal, reward yourself in some way. Maybe host a party for your team, plan a quick trip or just buy something you’ve been wanting for some time. The ability to enjoy your achievements will keep you working toward your new goals and help you enjoy the process just a little bit more.