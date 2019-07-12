In the News: Business Owners and Clients Increasingly OK with Texting After Hours

We’re always working anymore.

We may post business hours on our office or stores but those don’t tell how much business owners are working before and after them. But maybe that’s because our customers are OK with it?

That’s why we weren’t too surprised by the results of a new survey from Carphonewarehouse this week. They found that 73% of business owners think it’s OK to text clients after business hours.

If that many believe it’s OK to text a business client after business hours, that must mean they’re not getting a lot of push back from those clients they’re texting.

Now, this could be a good and a bad thing. Yes, keeping clients happy is great. But you’ll need to establish boundaries if you’re available outside your listed business hours. Otherwise, you’ll never get away from work.

For the rest of the week in small business news, check out our roundup below:

Finance

New Mastercard Partnership Helps Gig Workers Get Paid

Digital technology is providing more options for today’s workforce. And workers are using these options for greater autonomy and independence. But this independence brings with it challenges when it comes to finances and reliable income.

Sales

4 Tips About Customer Refunds You Need to Know

Good news — you received a payment from a customer or client. The bad news is, they’re now asking for a refund. Refunding requests can be disheartening, but they can happen from time to time. Don’t go into a panic or ignore the request when you get one.

Small Business Operations

Attention: 13 Small Business Documents You Must Keep on Hard Copy

A business entity exists under its documentation. Without the proper records, registration, licenses and other legal documents, a company is just an idea in the owner’s head. Having hard copy business documents registered in the right places make the business a real entity.

Social Media

What You Need to Know About Facebook Places for Your Business

Facebook Places is a geolocation tool that is designed to help users share their favorite spots and discover new ones. Users can “check in” at various locations, from cities to movie theaters to small boutiques, and then share updates with their connections that include a map and pin showing that exact location.

Startup

FreshBooks New Feature Helps Businesses Set Up Retainer and Recurring Payments

One of the biggest challenges for small business owners is eliminating the labor-intensive processes of daily operations. And one of these operations is the many tasks in accounting. A new feature from FreshBooks is going to help businesses by setting up a retainer and recurring payments from clients.

Taxes

65% of Small Businesses Got a Tax Refund for 2018 – and Most Were Happy

For individual taxpayers, refunds are a common thing. But for small businesses, it depends on the type of entity you establish and the type of taxes you pay. 2018 Small Business Tax Refunds Survey According to a report from OnDeck, 65% of the business owners received a tax refund in 2018. And while 75% said they were satisfied with the outcome, 1 in 4 weren’t.

Technology Trends

Canva Flyer Maker Provides Small Businesses with a New Marketing Tool

Canva’s Flyer Maker lets you create professional flyers in seconds. It’s a web based tool giving small business owners graphic design capabilities. Small Business Trends contacted Liz McKenzie, Head of PR and Communications at the company, to learn more. Canva Flyer Maker Why It Matters Canva’s Flyer Maker was designed for the busy small business owner.