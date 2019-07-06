Learn About Streamlining Business Finances in This Upcoming Zoho Event

ZOHO has a suite of apps designed to address virtually every aspect of your business. Finance Seminar ’19 is going to bring these tools together so you can streamline the day-to-day operations of your business.

The free finance seminar is designed to help you learn everything you need to know about Zoho apps.

Small business owners, bookkeepers, and CPAs will be able to dive deep into accounting. According to Zoho, the seminar will show you how to manage everything from invoicing and expense policies to analytics, approval workflows, and more.

Zoho says the event is especially suited for people who are completely new to the finance tools the software offers.

The seminar will cover an overview of the Finance Suite followed by Sales and Finance, Zoho CRM and Zoho Books, Expense Management, and Online Sales and Inventory Management.

You will also meet Zoho’s product team one-on-one to answer all your questions.

The event is best for those who are completely new to Zoho’s finance tools and will show you how you can empower your business with its cloud-based finance platform.

Zoho is going to hold four seminars in the month of July, with the first one taking place in New York City on July 16th/17th, 2019.

The other seminars are going to be held in Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles.

You can register for the seminars and find out the dates for the other cities by clicking the red button.

Register Now

