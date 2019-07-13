Learn the Ins and Outs of Video Marketing with These Expert Tips

YouTube is one of the most powerful platforms you can use to share your message with customers online. Whether you’re already on YouTube and looking to improve your strategy or are just interested in learning about video content in general, here are some tips from members of the online small business community that you may find helpful.

Learn to Make Money on YouTube

YouTube isn’t just an interesting platform for businesses to market their products or services and create helpful content. It can also be its own source of income if you’re able to grow an audience and monetize your videos. Learn how to make that happen in this post on the Daily Bits blog by Fleur Hamilton.

Use Studio Beta for YouTube Analytics

If you want to make money on YouTube or just make use of the platform for your marketing strategy, you need to have some way to monitor each video’s performance. Studio Beta offers an analytics monitoring service for YouTube, and Ileane Smith goes over what to expect from it in this post.

Improve YouTube Watch Time

Your YouTube videos can only make an impact if customers actually watch them all the way through. If you’re noticing that lots of people click out of your videos toward the beginning, read the tips in this Social Media Examiner post by Ann Smarty for tips on how to improve your watch times.

Use Other Powerful Tools for Your Business

YouTube is just one of the most powerful tools for businesses in 2019. If you’re interested in growing or improving your business operations in other ways, check out the tools listed in this Growmap post by Salman Saleem. Then see what members of the BizSugar community are saying here.

Make Your Business Memorable with a Story

Sharing dry facts about your products or services may not really help you stick out in the minds of customers. But storytelling usually does the trick. Whether you’re sharing your story on YouTube, your website or even press coverage, here are some of the ways to use this tactic to your advantage from Martin Zwilling of Startup Professionals Musings.

Make Your Videos SEO Friendly

Video marketing and SEO haven’t always gone hand in hand, because it can be tough for search engines to crawl for keywords if they’re not transcribed properly. But a new tool aims to help you make your videos crawlable. Read about it in this Search Engine Watch post by Luke Richards.

Record Better Voiceovers for Marketing Videos

If you’re going to film video content and then record audio to go over it, you need to be sure that the sound is crisp and easy to understand. To make your message in these videos as effective as possible, check out the tips in this Biz Penguin post by Ivan Widjaya.

Find Out How Your Content Is Performing with Analytics Reports

Whether you share videos on your blog or other forms of content, you need an easy way to tell how effectively you’re reaching customers. Google Analytics is a perfect solution to this. But there are a ton of different reports and options to go over. Neil Patel shares the most important reports for you to know in this post.

Update and Upgrade Your Content

Some of the content you create for your business may stand the test of time. But other posts, videos or blurbs may need to be updated from time to time. David Leonhardt makes the case for updating website content in this Always Write post. And BizSugar members offered thoughts on the post here.

Learn About the Latest Google My Business Features

If you own a local business, Google My Business is one of the best platforms for you to reach potential customers online. And it recently got some new features that may be of interest. Rosie Murphy goes over some of the most important ones in this post on the Bright Local blog.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.