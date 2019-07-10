9 Great Business Ideas for Nurse Entrepreneurs

Nurse entrepreneurs hold unique qualifications. They can position themselves to start businesses in the health and wellness industry. Catie Harris, founder of NursePreneurs, sees this firsthand. Her company helps nurses develop business ideas. And helps market their products and services to the world.

Benefits of Being a Nurse Entrepreneur

Harris told Small Business Trends, “Like any business, getting started can be tough, but nurse entrepreneurs have a clear advantage in the health and wellness space over the competition. With our knowledge of medicine and health, our tens of thousands of hours of experience in disease management and our nurse training in critical thinking, resourcefulness, delegation and leadership, nurses make great entrepreneurs.”

Nurse Entrepreneur Business Ideas

Are you a nurse. Does the thought of jumping into the world of business ownership excite you?Then don’t go the traditional route of working at a doctor’s office or medical facility. You’ll find plenty of opportunities out there. Check out some of these popular and unique business ideas. They come from Harris’s experiences with nurse entrepreneurs over the years. But you’ll also find some additional types of businesses. And those in the industry might consider them too.

Concierge Nursing

Harris says concierge nursing remains one of the most popular business opportunities among nurses.

She says, “Concierge nursing is a new type of business model, where the nurse is hired directly by patients at a premium rate. The classic model of concierge nursing is to follow plastic surgery patients home after the surgery is completed. Many of these patients leave the hospital with drains, multiple dressings and significant pain. Having a concierge nurse at the bedside in the home or hotel offers peace of mind and a lot of assistance.”

Appointment Assistance

Harris says she’s seen nurses offer to help geriatric patients actually get to their appointments. In fact, they provide assistance determining the care options that work best for them. Some even stay with patients at their bedside. And they provide guidance throughout the process.

Healthcare Consulting

Another opportunity involves helping patients interpret medical information. As a result, you ensure that medical errors are minimized. Patients may find this especially useful when in need of complicated, ongoing care for things like cancer.

Wellness Coaching

Then again, patients might want help maintaining their wellness. Forget dealing with specific illnesses. Consider wellness coaching or consulting.

Harris says, “As health coaches, nurses bring a unique perspective to health and wellness because within just a few years, they have over 10,000 hours of direct patient care. Their knowledge of medicine, disease and health promotion combined with real patient experiences is unparalleled in the health coaching industry.”

Holistic Care

Natural and holistic medical care options continue to gaining traction. This type of business offers a unique approach to treating specific diseases. Just maintain wellness using alternative options to traditional medication.

Hospital Photography

Do you possess a knack for taking photographs? You may think this is reaching. And this business idea requires no nursing skills. But in fact, photography shares many of the same skills as nursing.

Harris explains, “Another nurse wanted to start a business using photography to document the last moments of life for families, such as a photo shoot in hospice or with premature babies in the neonatal intensive care unit. This type of service would require a type of nurse who is trained in the grieving process, but who also understands that the photography serves as a unique gift for families.”

Hospice Care

End-of-life care remains a very in-demand service in and of itself. But you must possess the skills necessary to care for a patient and their entire family. And the work involves dealing with the late stages of terminal illness. So you could provide a very important service to those in need.

Nurse Consulting

Or start a business working with other nurses or healthcare professionals. In fact, you’ll find opportunities to help these individuals. And you can make things easier for their patients.

Harris says, “Another student of mine started a business to help healthcare professionals work with newly diagnosed cancer patients using medical metaphors to explain the type of cancer the patient has and what the next steps should be. This process helps patients and families understand the disease and subsequently make sound decisions about treatment options.”

Medical Product Sales

Or use your experience in the medical industry in another way. Offer products to other nurses. Or sell to others in the medical industry. Options range from scrubs and accessories to medical equipment and even medication.