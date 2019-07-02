Selling on Amazon? Get Ready for Prime Day 2019

Last year, small businesses sold over 1 billion dollars worth of goods on Amazon Prime Day. According to their website Amazon Prime Day 2019 is July 15. The two day worldwide shopping event starts at 11:59 p.m.

It began in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20 year anniversary.

Small Business Trends spoke with John Lawson, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Best Selling Author. And Brent Leary, Co-founder and Partner of CRM Essentials LLC. They host Watching Amazon on Facebook and supplied 10 tips to get ready for Amazon Prime 2019.

Getting Ready for Prime Day 2019

Get the Right Account

If you want to sell on Amazon you need an account. The right account.

Lawson explains:

“There’s two accounts but you want the professional one,” he says. “That gives you more access to their marketing tools.”

Check the Lightning Deals

These offer discounts over short periods. You’ll need to go to Seller Central backend information to see if you can run one of these for Prime Day. You’ll need to bid for a timeframe. If you’re late, don’t give up. You should be able to get the week before or after Prime.

Bump Up Your Inventory

There’s a minimum and maximum inventory you’ll need to be considered for a Lightning Deal. Amazon tells you what the price should be.

“If you can take that price and meet the inventory, you’ll be considered,” Lawson says.

Understand What Sells

Knowing what people are looking for on Prime Day will help you make a decision about getting involved. Brent Leary explains:

“The stuff people are looking to buy are electronics,” he said. “Computers, TVs, devices of all sorts.”

Lock in Early

The early bird has a better chance of catching the Amazon worm. It’s good to start the process two or three months early if you can.

Take Advantage of Promotions and Discounts

Not every small business qualifies for the Lightning Deals. That’s where other promotions and discounts come in.

“These are a good way to get traffic ,” Lawson says.

You can offer your own promotion and discounts through the advertising tab.

Run Prime Day Discounts on Your SMB Website

This is a good idea. Don’t run into branding issues by using copywritten logos like Prime Day word for word.

Promote Prime Day Through Social Media

No website? No problem. You can promote the fact you’re an Amazon Seller on Prime Day through your Facebook page or other social media.

“Amazon won’t have an issue with you talking about the special day you’re having on their platform on Prime Day,” Lawson says. You just need to make sure you’re pointing them to Amazon to make the purchase.

Raise your PPC Budgets

The keyword you’re bidding on right now will go up for Prime week. Set aside some money.

Optimize your Photos

Check file formats and image size.