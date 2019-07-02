About Us   |   Advertise

You Will Thank Us – 10 Tips for Better Sales this Prime Day 2019 on Amazon

by In Retail Trends 0
0
Shares
|
Print This Article
Email this Article

0
Shares
Email this Article Print This Article
Selling on Amazon? Get Ready for Prime Day 2019

Last year, small businesses sold over 1 billion dollars worth of goods on Amazon Prime Day. According to their website  Amazon Prime Day 2019 is July 15. The two day worldwide shopping event starts at 11:59 p.m.

It began in 2015 to celebrate Amazon’s 20 year anniversary.

Small Business Trends spoke with John Lawson, Speaker, Entrepreneur, Best Selling Author.  And Brent Leary, Co-founder and Partner of CRM Essentials LLC. They host Watching Amazon on Facebook and supplied 10 tips to get ready for Amazon Prime 2019.

Getting Ready for Prime Day 2019

Get the Right Account

If you want to sell on Amazon you need an account. The right account.

Lawson explains:

“There’s two accounts but you want the professional one,” he says. “That gives you more access to their marketing tools.”

Check the Lightning Deals

These offer discounts over short periods. You’ll need to go to Seller Central backend information to see if you can run one of these for Prime Day.  You’ll need to bid for a timeframe. If you’re late, don’t give up. You should be able to get the week before or after Prime.

Bump Up Your Inventory 

There’s a minimum and maximum inventory you’ll need to  be considered for a Lightning Deal. Amazon tells you what the price should be.

“If you can take that price and meet the inventory,  you’ll be considered,” Lawson says.

Understand What Sells

Knowing what people are looking for on Prime Day will help you make a decision about getting  involved. Brent Leary explains:

“The stuff people are looking to buy are electronics,” he said. “Computers, TVs, devices of all sorts.”

 Lock in Early 

The early bird has a better chance of catching the Amazon worm. It’s good to start the process two or three months early if you can.  

Take Advantage of Promotions and Discounts  

Not every small business qualifies for the Lightning Deals. That’s where other promotions and discounts come in.

“These are a good way to get traffic ,” Lawson says.

You can offer your own promotion and discounts through the advertising tab.  

 Run Prime Day Discounts on Your SMB Website

This is a good idea. Don’t run into branding issues by using copywritten logos like Prime Day word for word.

Promote Prime Day Through Social Media  

No website? No problem. You can promote the fact you’re an Amazon Seller on Prime Day through your Facebook page or other social media.

“Amazon won’t have an issue with you talking about the special day you’re having on their platform on Prime Day,” Lawson says. You just need to make sure you’re pointing them to Amazon to make the purchase.

Raise your PPC Budgets  

The keyword you’re bidding on right now will go up for Prime week.  Set aside some money.

 Optimize your Photos

Check file formats and image size.

Image: Amazon

Comment ▼

Rob Starr

Rob Starr Rob Starr is a Staff Writer for Small Business Trends. Rob is a freelance journalist and content strategist/manager with three decades of experience in both print and online writing. He currently works in New York City as a copywriter and all across North America for a variety of editing and writing enterprises.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2019, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.

Powered by Namecheap