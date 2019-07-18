If you’re interested in starting an agricultural business, you need to choose a crop or crops to focus on. There’s a seemingly endless list of choices out there, from small herbs and spices to large trees and landscaping products.

According to the USDA, there are plenty of specialty crops that can be sold at a significant profit. But there are also some basic crops that can be profitable crops for small farms. Recently, we shared 20 of the most profitable crops. Here are 12 more profitable crops for small farms to consider adding to the mix.

Profitable Crops for Small Farms

Microgreens

In most cases, you need a fair amount of space to grow vegetables. And they’re not especially profitable. But microgreens are smaller vegetable plants that have just started to sprout. So you can sell them quicker and they require much less space.

Witch Hazel

Witch hazel is popular in skin care and medicinal products. It’s grown on a flowering shrub that is very hardy and easy to care for.

Eucalyptus

Eucalyptus is a species of flowering trees and shrubs that produces an oil popular in health and body care. You can sell the actual flowering stems with cut flowers or decor. Or you can offer them to producers of essential oils and related products.

Almonds

Almonds are gaining popularity as a healthy snack, as well as an ingredient in things like almond milk and almond butter. They grow on trees. So it may take some time to get up and running. But then you’ll have consistent production to look forward to.

Coconut

Coconuts only grow in tropical areas with high humidity. But if you happen to be in a spot like Florida or Hawaii, you can grow palms that produce coconuts, which can be used in a wide array of products that are highly in demand right now.

Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are gaining popularity as a healthy starch. They prefer to grow in warm to hot weather. But they don’t necessarily require a huge space.

Onion

Onions are fairly simple to grow and don’t require a ton of space. You can also sell them as little seedlings to those who want to continue growing their own but just want some help getting started.

Wasabi

Wasabi takes some patience, skill and very specific conditions to grow successfully. But if you’re up for a challenge (and have a solid greenhouse), you can sell it for decent prices and continuously replenish your supplies through seeding.

Groundcover

Groundcover is a type of plant that grows over a significant portion of the ground, providing shade and protection to the soil. These plants tend to be fairly hardy and popular with landscaping businesses.

Pine Trees

Pine trees, like those sold at Christmas tree farms, do require a significant space to grow. But they are fairly foolproof and you can sell them for decent prices at the end of the year.

Juniper

Juniper is a specific type of coniferous plant that produces an oil used in medicines and pain relief. You can sell them as full shrubs or use them to produce those smaller products.

Hemp

Hemp is a species of cannabis that is used in products ranging from clothing fibers to health care products.