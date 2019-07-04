Quiz: Business Lessons from Crime Movies

Catch Me If You Can is based on the true story of Frank Abagnale. After his father’s business went bust due to IRS problems and being denied a business loan, the family falls apart. Frank leaves home and starts his life as a con man — while still a teenager.

It is an amazing life, with Frank impersonating an airline pilot and forging Pan-Am payroll checks for almost $3 million. He also impersonates a doctor and a lawyer.

He is caught, spends time in prison, and eventually starts working for the FBI teaching agents how to spot crimes. While some of his escapades were exaggerated for the movie, Frank was a con man and forger in real life. Today he runs a private security firm.

A key business theme (in a contrarian way) is that self-confidence will get you far. Another theme: your past experience, including what you learned from your mistakes, is valuable and can be parlayed into a business later.