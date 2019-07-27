Secrets of Gathering Customer Data Revealed at this Upcoming Event

Listening to what your customers say has always been important, but with today’s technology, it is a must.

Because your customers can get in touch with your business on multiple channels at all hours of the day, it is essential to keep track of the conversation and respond accordingly.

“Listening to the Voice of the Customer” is a workshop designed to teach you how to listen to your customers. Applied Marketing Science (AMS) is going to hold the two-day workshop at the University Club of Chicago from October 16-17, 2019.

In this workshop, you will learn how to target and survey your customers by asking them the right question. The workshop then shows you what to do with this information by analyzing the customer interviews and extracting what they need.

The hands-on activity includes exercises to build skills along with exposure to the latest applications in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.

You can download the course overview here (PDF).

Enter Discount Code SMALLBIZ and Get $100 off the course registration.

October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)

