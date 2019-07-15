7 Social Media Marketing Courses to Bookmark NOW

Want to stay up to date with the latest social media marketing tactics?

Then constant education is necessary.

Social media is fast and furious, and what worked last year won’t necessarily work this year — heck, what worked last month might not work this month!

No matter your industry and no matter the social media platforms you invest in, you’ve got to stay on top of the latest changes, trends, and best practices.

Luckily, there are many great courses, webinars, and videos out there to help you manage your social media education.

I’ve rounded up the courses that I find useful so you can check them out for yourself!

Social Media Marketing Courses

Here, seven unicorn-level social media marketing courses to bookmark now.

1. Chatbot Master Class by Isaac Rudansky

Want to take your Facebook Messenger marketing to the next level?

Then don’t miss the Chatbot Master Class.

This 12-hour, step-by-step video training gives you a strong foundation for Facebook Messenger marketing and chatbot building.

You’ll learn how to you to earn leads, create event registrations, and take appointments through your Facebook Messenger chatbot.

You’ll also learn how to create Facebook Messenger ad campaigns, drive sales, and set up customer service chatbots.

Isaac Rudansky, the founder and CEO of AdVenture Media, teaches the course, and (full disclosure) he uses my free chatbot builder MobileMonkey to demonstrate how to build and use a chatbot.

2. Facebook Business Breakthroughs by Mari Smith

Mari Smith is a widely respected social media marketing thought leader, and she shares her best Facebook tactics in this training program.

The course includes 12 modules that dive into key topics within Facebook marketing, with a major focus on how to use video on the platform.

If you’re looking to make Facebook work for your brand, then you should look into Mari’s course.

3. What Is Social? by Coursera

Coursera’s online social media course is made for business owners, executives, and marketing professionals.

It’s introductory level, so if you’re just getting started this is the course for you!

If you’re looking to learn how to improve your ability to grow through social media, this is for you.

Coursera will show you how to profit through social media.

4. Social Ads 101 by WordStream

This fundamental social ads course is one of the latest additions to WordStream’s ever-expanding PPC University.

It teaches the fundamentals of paid social advertising on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

The free course (written in part by me!) includes:

The Top 10 Paid Social Media Hacks of All Time

Creating Effective Facebook Ads for Lead Gen

A Step-by-Step Guide to Using Twitter Ads for Lead Gen

5 Ridiculously Powerful Facebook Ad Targeting Strategies

45 Fabulous Facebook Advertising Tips and Magic Marketing Tricks

3 Mind-Blowing Hacks to Leverage PPC Data in Facebook Ads

And more!

5. How to Dominate Social Media by Search Engine Journal

Want to get ahead in social media marketing?

Then this 200-plus-page guide is just for you.

This e-book is chock-full of actionable tips to boost your business’s visibility and customer engagement using today’s biggest social media sites, including Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, and Snapchat.

The guide is divided into 17 information-packed chapters written by industry experts including Lisa Buyer, Anna Crowe, Brent Csutoras, Victoria Edwards, Kristi Kellogg, Beverley Theresa, and Ashley Ward.

6. Social Media Quickstarter by Constant Contact

This course is geared toward beginners and features 101-level modules broken down by social network.

Pick and choose the social networks you want to learn about, or dive into them all — they’ve got modules on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Instagram, Google My Business, YouTube, and Snapchat.

7. Quick Sprout University by Neil Patel

Crazy Egg co-founder Neil Patel‘s Quick Sprout University provides a modern education not only on social media marketing but digital marketing in general.

For social media marketing in particular, he shares his best tips for earning leads, gaining more engagement and traffic, making a profit through social media, and more.

Neil has advised companies like Yahoo, Mazda, Samsung, Microsoft, Viacom, and Walmart, so he’s definitely a voice to pay attention to!

Republished by permission. Original here.