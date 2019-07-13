These Seminars will Teach You About Apps to Transform Your Business

When you get an app for your small business, it has to work with what you already have. Any compatibility issues and the inefficiencies it creates will result in additional pain points until it is fixed.

Zoho has more than 40 apps for small businesses which work together seamlessly. In addition to providing all of these solutions, the company holds free seminars designed to teach users the ins and outs of its apps.

Finance Seminar ’19 is going to be held in four cities across the U.S. in the month of July. The first of which will be in New York City on July 16 and 17, 2019. The NYC seminar will be followed by Miami (July 18), Houston (July 19), and Los Angeles (July 25).

The seminar is going to teach you how to improve your business with Zoho’s cloud-based finance platform. The Zoho product team will be on hand to answer all of your question one-on-one.

At the end of the seminar, you will run your back-office operations, and optimize your workflows to run your business more efficiently.

The seminar is free, so click the red button and register.

Register Now

Listening to the Voice of the Customer

October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.

Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.

Discount Code

SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)

