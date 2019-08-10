10 Tips for Juggling the Elements of a Startup

There are a lot of little things to consider when you’re getting started in the business world. From cash flow to marketing strategies, all of these moving pieces can be a bit overwhelming for new entrepreneurs. Luckily, members of the online small business community have plenty of helpful insights to share. Here are some of their top tips for new businesses.

Take Steps to Effective Cash Flow Management

Lots of new businesses face challenges when it comes to cash flow. But if you manage your money properly, you can avoid a lot of potential issues in the early years of running your business. Ma-Keba Frye outlines some of the essential steps you should take in this post on the Acuity blog.

Get More Value from Your Email Marketing Tech

Email is one of the most important marketing channels your small business has access to, especially early on. The tech that you use can make a major impact on your reach and the success of your campaigns. So check out this Content Marketing Institute post by Jodi Harris for tips on getting the most out of your email marketing tech.

Set Goals for the First Year of Your Franchise

Goals are important no matter what type of business you’re starting. But it can be easier to follow a standardized set of benchmarks when you opt for a franchise model. In this post, Joel Libava of The Franchise King goes over a few of the goals you should track throughout the first year of running a franchise business.

Try Internal Link Building Strategies

Link building is essential for optimizing your site for search engines. Internal link building is one aspect of this strategy. To make the most of your small business’s early efforts, David Leonhardt offers some tips in this Socialnomics post. And the BizSugar community discussed the post here.

Utilize Photography in Your Social Media

Strong visuals are essential for grabbing people’s attention and making your brand stand out online. Since social media is such an important marketing strategy for many new businesses, take a look at the tips for utilizing photography in this Upcity post by Natasha Ponomaroff.

Create a Competitive Corporate Identity

Every brand needs an identity. During the early years of your business, you may still be searching for what that is. But it’s important to be intentional about the identity that you create so that you can compete in your industry. Read this DIY Marketers post by Lana Miro for tips on doing just that.

Increase Productivity Using Technology

Technology can sometimes create distractions for small business owners and employees. But if you choose the right tech, it can really make you more productive. If you’re looking to get more done in your business, here are some tech tips from Ramon Ray of Smallbiztechnology.com.

Improve Your Critical Thinking Skills

Running a business requires a lot of creative problem solving. That means you need to be able to approach situations using critical thinking. But not everyone jumps into the business already in possession of those skills. If you’re looking to hone your critical thinking skills, check out this Search Engine Journal post by Julie Joyce.

Try Free Web Design Tools

A website is essential for any small business. But you also need to make sure that your site is well designed. Even if you don’t have a ton of money to work with, you can try the free web design tools included in this Pixel Productions post by Shawn Byrne. Then see what BizSugar members had to say here.

Reduce Expenses for Your Small Business

New businesses don’t usually have a ton of cash to work with. That means you need to keep expenses as low as possible when you’re just starting out. For those who are looking to lessen the financial burden of their business, Ivan Widjaya shares some tips for reducing small business expenses Biz Epic here.

