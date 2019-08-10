10 Tips to Improve Customer Experience in Your Small Business

If you want to keep customers coming back to your business, you need to create a positive experience. There’s a lot that goes into cultivating that experience, from bringing in customers online to automating parts of the process so that it’s easier for everyone. See what tips members of the online small business community have to offer below.

Automate User Onboarding with Customer Education

If you want to make the customer experience as easy as possible, education is key. Automating this process can simplify things and save time, both for your customers and your team. Check out this Process Street post by Oliver Peterson to learn more about automating user onboarding.

Get Actionable Feedback to Find Out What Customers Really Think

Improving the customer experience also requires gathering feedback from actual customers. If you want to find out what people think of your products and services, you need to find the most effective ways to reach out to them. Katie Lundin of Crowdspring offers some suggestions for doing just that here.

Cultivate an Engaged Online Community

Community can dramatically improve the online experience for your customers and followers. But how do you actually grow a community around your business? Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media details the process here. And BizSugar members commented on the post here.

Get Quality Leads from Facebook

When you’re first bringing in customers, the experience is going to be much better if your leads are actually relevant. Facebook offers tons of targeting tools for its ads that businesses can leverage when gathering online leads. Learn more about that process in this Search Engine Journal post by Michelle Morgan.

Enhance Your Personal Trust Level

If you want to have a successful business, you need to build trust — with your team, your customers and everyone around you. If you’re looking to enhance your personal trust level in business and beyond, read this Startup Professionals Musings post by Martin Zwilling.

Master Brand Loyalty

If you can create a positive experience for your customers, they’ll be more likely to keep coming back to you again and again. And that can dramatically improve your chances of success. In this Biz Epic post, Ivan Widjaya details how to master brand loyalty for your business.

Use a Process-Level Value Proposition

You should always be looking to add value for customers throughout the entire experience of using your products and services. This isn’t just about marketing and product positioning. Daniel Burstein explains how you can take a different approach to your company’s value proposition in this Target Marketing post.

Boost Engagement Through Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories can help you more effectively communicate with customers online. But a lot of brands aren’t sure how to make the most of the platform. Danielle Foley of Foley Marketing Advisors offers tips here. And others shared their thoughts over in the BizSugar community as well.

Utilize Managed Inbox Optimization for Email Marketing

The emails and marketing materials you send to customers are part of their overall experience. If you want to improve the experience and effectiveness of your emails, you might consider strategies like managed inbox optimization. Learn more in this Marketing Land post by Jennifer Cannon.

Prepare Before Starting a Social Media Campaign

Brands that find success on social media don’t do so by accident. There’s a lot of planning that goes into creating successful campaigns and improving online interactions with customers. If you want to make your social media campaigns more effective, read the tips in this Social Media HQ post by Christian Zilles.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.