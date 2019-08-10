10 Unique Strategies and Expert Tips for Your Small Business

Is your business stuck in neutral? If you want to take things to the next level, you might need to access new tools and resources. Things like video marketing, expert insights and even memes can help you break out of a rut and help you grow effectively. Here are tips from members of the online small business community for utilizing these strategies.

Boost Your Traffic With Video Marketing

Video can be a powerful medium for getting a message across to your potential customers. But it can also help you drive traffic to your website and other online content. Learn more about this process and how to make the most of it for your business in this Search Engine Watch post by Nat McNeely.

Learn How to Use Memes for Your Marketing Message

If you’ve spent any time online over the past several years, then you’re probably familiar with memes. But what you might not know is that they can actually help your marketing efforts. Julia Enthoven dives into the concept and offers some helpful tips in this Social Media Examiner post.

Stand Out from the Competition on Social Media

Your business probably already uses some social media platforms for promotion and communication. But chances are, your competitors use them too. If you want your business to stand out, read the tips in this post by Moss Clement of Moss Media. Then see what BizSugar members are saying about the post here.

Survive SEO Algorithm Changes

SEO can be one of the most effective online marketing tactics for any business. But constant algorithm updates can change things in an instant. If you want to survive those upgrades, you might want to follow instructions that come right from the source — Google. Neil Patel explores Google’s advice in this blog post.

Use Squeeze Pages to Generate Leads

Are you dissatisfied with how your website is performing in terms of lead generation? You might be better off driving new potential customers to a squeeze page instead of your basic home page. Michal Leszczynski examines the concept and offers tips for using squeeze pages in this GetResponse post.

Boost Your Business with Marketing Podcasts

If you’re looking for new ways to improve your company’s marketing strategy, you might be able to find some unique tips and insights from podcasts. In this TopRank Marketing post, Lane Ellis lists ten options for marketers to add to their regular rotation.

Address the Cyber Skills Education Gap

If you have a small team working for your small business, you might notice a difference in skills when it comes to using various tech tools. Instead of only seeking out people who already have specific, in-demand skills, you can use education to close that gap. David Wagner elaborates in this post on the SMB CEO blog.

Learn from Other Google My Business Listings

Google My Business can be a very effective way for local companies to reach new customers. If you want to make the most of it, you could try learning from what others are doing. In this Bright Local post and video, Kristian Bannister details findings from a recent study and explains what they mean for other companies.

Get Motivated by Expert Entrepreneurs

Motivation is essential for running any successful venture. If you’re feeling a bit unmotivated, it can help to turn to the experts. Carol Roth shares motivation from more than 150 entrepreneurs in this post. And BizSugar members weighed in with thoughts here.

Save Money for Your Business

No matter what types of marketing or growth strategies you want to try for your business, you probably need some kind of funding. If you’re not able to access extra capital, you need to find ways to save money on your regular operations. Check out this Daily Bits post by Fleur Hamilton for tips.

