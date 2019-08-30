Instagram recently added a quiz feature to Stories that allows users to ask multiple choice questions to their followers. And it could be a perfect opportunity for small businesses to engage with their audience on the platform.

Using the feature is simple. And it’s another great way to market your business with Instagram. Just create a Story on your Instagram account. Then go to the stickers section and you’ll see a quiz option. Press that button and you’ll be able to add your question and a few potential responses. If you’re not sure where to start when creating Instagram quizzes, here are some options to consider.

Sample Instagram Quiz Questions

What’s the next product we’re releasing?

Build hype around an upcoming product release by asking customers which item you’ll be releasing next. This can work for any product based business.

Guess when our next product line launches…

You can also call attention to the actual date of your launch with this one.

What color/style are we currently working on?

If you have specific products that are already released, but are working on ones with new styles or features, this question might be more relevant.

Our products are…

This question could be an opportunity for you to call attention to some selling points. For example, an eco-friendly makeup brand might include options like: natural, organic, cruelty free, all of the above.

What ingredient is not included in our product?

This question is relevant if your products don’t include a particular ingredient that you want people to know about. For example, if you have a beverage company, you can use it to call attention to the fact that your drinks don’t include high fructose corn syrup.

What is our top selling product?

Call attention to some of your highest selling items and educate customers a little bit about your business.

What is our favorite product ever?

This is a perfect way to call attention to products while also relating to people on a more personal level.

How long have we been in business?

Share a bit about the history of your business with this one, especially if you’ve been around for awhile.

What’s our next blog post about?

If you have a popular blog, build hype around your next post with this question. Bonus: it could help you get an idea for what followers want to see from you in the future.

How many employees do we have?

Give people a peek behind the curtain by sharing a bit about your team.

Our company’s mission is…

Share your mission statement to educate followers about your business.

How many products do we sell each month?

Build some buzz about the popularity of your products and give customers a behind the scenes look at your business.

How do you pronounce our brand name?

Some companies have names that customers don’t really know how to say. This is especially relevant with those that operate mainly online.

How did we come up with our name?

If there’s a fun story about your name, this is the perfect way to share it.

Who is our company mascot?

If you have a dog or some kind of mascot for your business, get customers involved with a quiz.

What’s our current promotion?

Call attention to a current sale or special offering by asking customers about it. Just make sure the correct answer is the most attractive option.

What sale is coming up on our website?

You can also build buzz about an upcoming sale or promotion by asking about it beforehand.

When does our sale end?

For major sales, you can call extra attention to it before it expires with this question about a day before the deadline.

What’s our team’s favorite lunch food?

Instagram Stories is a perfect way to give people a behind the scenes look at your operations. Lunch food is a pretty common thing people can relate to.

How long have we been on Instagram?

Keep it about Instagram by asking about your company’s history.

What’s our favorite design style?

For design centric businesses like interior decorators or stylists, ask about style options to see how well customers know you.

What’s my secret talent?

You can also ask purely fun questions with Instagram quiz stickers, like if you have an interesting talent that might surprise people.

What’s my biggest fear?

Or you can opt for “get to know you” type questions, like your biggest fear. These types of questions are probably best for solopreneurs or businesses that have a specific person at the helm.

What’s included in this photo?

Have people guess what’s included in a zoomed-in or obstructed photo.

Finish this song lyric…

Have a favorite song? Simply engage with customers using fun trivia questions about it.

Which of these options is true?

Play a fun game by sharing a fact about your business along with a couple of untrue statements and have customers guess.

What is our favorite Instagram Story feature?

See how well people know your Instagram Story style by having them pick between things like quizzes, polls, and GIFs.

Which emoji describes our brand?

Pick out some emojis and see how well people know your brand.

What GIF describes how we’re feeling today?

You can also paste some GIFs into your story and have customers guess your mood.

Where are we traveling next?

For businesses that tour or travel to different locations, like pop-up shops or food trucks, have people guess your next stop to create some buzz.