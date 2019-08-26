

Not all the advice that a budding business leader hears on a podcast will be particularly actionable or beneficial. There is, however, some very good information and perspectives out there. To help newer leaders be more aware of things they can and should do in regards to their business, we asked members of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) the following:

“What is the best actionable tip you’ve gotten from a podcast? Why did it strike a chord with you?”

Actionable Business Tips

Here’s what YEC community members had to say:

1. Double Down on Successful Channels

“From a risk management standpoint, I’ve always been tempted to diversify early on until a ‘Marketing School‘ episode. Doubling down on channels that work extremely well is a great idea. With scarce resources, it’s best to maximize the ROI opportunities of your most impactful channel, and branch out before the point of saturation. That doesn’t exclude limited tests in between, of course.” ~ Mario Peshev, DevriX

2. Scale Up Systems

“I am a dedicated listener of the ‘Smart Agency‘ podcast and the tip that struck a chord and that I also find actionable is the creation of systems for employees to scale up your agency. In my agency, a lot of growth came about when I shifted my focus from building a stronger client base through sales to building systems and processes to help the team grow. Growth in clients will come with system growth.” ~ Matthew Capala, Alphametic

3. Create an Evergreen Sales Funnel

“Pat Flynn’s ‘Smart Passive Income‘ offers listeners a variety of interesting information. I think he has solid advice when it comes to building evergreen sales funnels. We often think about our sales funnels as something temporary that is used to bolster a specific product or service. The idea of building an evergreen funnel really caught my attention and forced me to think about how I drive sales.” ~ Blair Williams, MemberPress

4. Get Over a Creative Slump

“‘Copyblogger FM‘ recently had an episode that provided five actionable ways to manage a stress-induced creative slump, including knowing the steps in advance of a project or task to reduce the amount of decisions you have to make. Those tips really struck a chord with me because I was feeling exactly that way when I found the podcast episode and it was just what I needed to hear to get me out of my slump.” ~ Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

5. Stay True to Your Brand

“Pretty much everyone knows who Tony Robbins is. His podcast is vastly popular and has tons of great advice weaved through every episode, but something that stood out to me was how much emphasis he put on building your brand authentically. This way, everything afterwards follows suit through authenticity and nothing feels disingenuous to your audience.” ~ Chris Christoff, MonsterInsights

6. Keep Moving to Increase Productivity

“The best actionable tip I received was from the ‘Ben Greenfield Fitness‘ podcast. Throughout my work day I find small ways to move and keep from feeling sedentary. I take short breaks, go from sitting to standing, stretching, and doing calisthenics whenever I can. Taking a walking meeting or phone call has kept me feeling fresh and keeps the blood moving to my brain. This is the ultimate productivity hack.” ~ Matt Wilson, Under30Experiences

7. Work on Increasing Your Empathy

“In his podcast, Tony Robbins discusses that it’s important to recognize and deeply believe that everyone you meet is truly doing the very best that they can with the resources that they have. Knowing this about others encourages deep empathy, and helps you approach difficult interactions (with clients, employees, bosses) with a better mindset, fostering much better outcomes.” ~ Rachel Beider, PRESS Modern Massage

8. Focus on Self-Awareness

“Self-awareness has been a staple to my success mindset ever since I’ve heard it from Gary Vaynerchuk through his ‘The GaryVee Audio Experience‘ podcast. This actionable tip is so important when it comes to entrepreneurship as it determines what your weaknesses and strengths are. I’ve capitalized on more opportunities when I started being more self-aware to my strengths and weaknesses.” ~ Fritz Colcol, ABN Circle

9. Resolve Guilt by Forgiving Grievances

“I learned about the relationship between guilt and grievance from a podcast interview with Eckhart Tolle. In it, he stated that the reason some people feel strong internal guilt is that they also bear strong grudges against other people. After realizing these two habits are connected, I made a point to forgive people who treated me poorly in the past and resolved my own guilty feelings.” ~ Bryce Welker, Beat The CPA

10. Embrace Competition to Improve Performance

“‘HBR IdeaCast’ is one of the best podcasts for business owners. They discuss everything from how to spot white-collar crime at your company or how to fix your hiring process, to innovation capital, and more. One of my favorite recent episodes was on how having a rival improves performance. It made me think of my competitors in a whole new way.” ~ John Turner, SeedProd LLC

11. Get Used to Failure

“The podcast ‘StartUp‘ interviews different businesses to get a look at their strategies and what worked and didn’t work for them. The best thing I learned from this podcast is that you’ll see several failures before you see success. This is completely normal. It’s important to normalize failure as part of your business endeavor so you’re prepared for anything.” ~ Thomas Griffin, OptinMonster

12. Keep Doing What’s Working Best for You

“The best tip from podcasts that I’ve digested was a broad-strokes takeaway from ‘How I Build This‘ with Guy Raz. Listening to Guy interview various entrepreneurs, something hit me: I realized that there’s no one tried-and-true, guaranteed path to success. He’s interviewed folks from all walks of life that approached business in totally different ways. Double down on your unique position and skill.” ~ Keith Shields, Designli