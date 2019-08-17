August Event Will Focus on Customer Retention for Your Small Business

Customer retention is one of the key metrics for ensuring the success of any business. Keeping more customers for longer periods, means you are doing something right.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) wants to help entrepreneurs do just that with a Twitter Chat.

Titled, “How to Attract and Retain Customers” the chat is going to be held on August 27, 2019 at 3PM ET.

The event will have industry experts on how small businesses can attract and retain customers.

For its part, the SBA will provide its expertise along with tips and resources for the development of entrepreneurs in their startup, growth, expansion and even recovery stages of their business.

It is free, so don’t forget to participate in this conversation.

Follow along and join the conversation.

