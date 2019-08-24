Awards Ceremony will Honor Top Brands Serving Small Businesses

Small businesses employ 58.9 million people and account for 44% of U.S. economic activity. For B2SMB brands, this segment represents a $500 billion market.

Recognizing these brands allows small businesses across the country to identify the top performers. And this is what the BEST2 SMB AWARDS 2019 looks to do.

The award will recognize the best in business-to-small business products, services and innovation.

The winners will be chosen by the B2SMB Institute’s Influencers’ Circle. It is made up of an independent council of journalists, bloggers, thought leaders and authors reaching millions of small businesses worldwide.

Our own Anita Cambell, CEO and Founder of Small Business Trends, will be one of the judges choosing the winners.

Winners will be showcased during an awards luncheon on October 3, 2019, at the B2SMB Institute’s Global Conference in Chicago.

The deadline for all submissions is 5 pm EDT, September 4, 2019.

There is no fee to enter, so click the red button to get the full submission guide.

Get The Guide

