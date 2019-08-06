Does your business feel a little boring these days? Are things flagging a bit?

Trust me, I know that feeling! From time to time I’ve had it.

It’s common for energy in business to ebb and flow. If your business is going through one of those low-energy periods, I have good news: it’s a normal thing. It happens and it’s usually temporary.

You can turn it around. With just a few simple strategies you can boost your company’s energy — and when you do, it seems like magic happens.

Your zest for running your business redoubles. Team enthusiasm goes through the roof. Sales increase. Customers are happier.

All it takes is a few tweaks and adjustments.

I partnered with Microsoft 365 and shared 5 easy-to-follow tips on The Growth Center, to give a dash of enthusiasm to your business. Read: 5 Ways to Inject Energy into Your Business.