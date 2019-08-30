Business Pitch Tips: Apply These 5 Secrets from an Industry Pro

Ramon Ray is hosting a LIVE event to help small business owners get publicity for their small businesses. Join him on September 10th in NYC in a fun, fast-paced, and informative event that will help you grow your business through publicity and connecting with the media.

Business Pitch Tips

For now, keep reading to learn how to start crafting your business pitch.

1. Know Your Audience

A sales pitch can come off like a con if you pursue prospects who aren’t really interested in your product or services. Remember, your business has value to the right people.

Learn to identify prospects who will genuinely benefit from your business. Figure out what matters to different people, and learn how they do business. If you target compatible prospects, it will be easier to create a conversational tone in sales pitches that don’t make anyone feel like they are being sold to.

2. Research!

You don’t want to use the same standard sales pitch for each person you speak to. Nowadays, individuals and businesses share information about online, so you can do your research ahead if you know who you’ll be speaking to.

Check out their websites, social media, and other online resources to gather information that can help you relate to the specific people you’ll be talking to. Time is limited when you need to create a connection quickly. Look for a way to make people feel comfortable right from the start. That way, there’s a better chance at them having an open mind and being receptive to your message.

3. Build Anticipation

What are your services worth? What tangible benefits do businesses and clients gain from hiring you or working with your business? A good pitch will provide specific information — not vague generalizations. So, how do you accomplish this? Consider the following:

Show a live demo of your service or product and show how it solves the problem

Tell a story or provide an example of a previous problem you solved in a real situation

Share specializations that make you particularly suited for the prospect or audience

You should consider personalizing your approach to fit each situation. A live demo is perfect for a physical product, while portfolios are better for any projects or work that are difficult to display or happened in a digital form.

4. Practice, Practice, Practice

Pitching your business successfully is a skill, and like most skills, the more you practice the better you get. Take the time to practice your entire pitch, including answers to likely questions, until you know it inside and out. The more comfortable you are with this conversation, the more likely you are to win someone over in a meeting or at an event. Practice in the mirror, with friends, colleagues, or even a business coach.

5. Putting It to Use

A pitch can happen at a networking event, a sales meeting, over lunch, or on public transportation. That’s why it’s so important to have your pitch, or pitches, retained in a comfortable and natural way. Make sure you are relaxed, as less is more when delivering this information. Also, prioritize the important topics and stick to those, try not to veer too much.

