Think direct mail as a form of business marketing and communication is dead and buried? Well, think again.

Research shows direct mail campaigns generate five times more purchases than email campaigns.

As a result, small businesses, sending direct mail to customers and prospects get results. For example, postcards to catalogs have become a cost-effective way to ensure your message stands out.

Direct Mailing Services

Do you want to capitalize on the 54 percent of consumers that said they want to receive direct mail from brands? Then take a look at the following 12 direct mailing services your small business can use.

PsPrint

PsPrint offers a convenient, fast and affordable approach. Small businesses design and print professional-looking mail to customers and potential customers.

With PsPrint, you simply place your order. Then attach any artwork and your mailing list. And then you wait for your order to reach your target market. Soon the inquiries about your product, service, promotion or whatever you’re marketing, will come rolling in.

Vistaprint

Vistaprint represents another choice. This service focuses on sending postcards through the mail. The all-in-one postcard mailing service allows you to design your postcard. Then add your address list. This launches your direct mail campaign.

Vistaprint lets you select your target audience using different demographics. These include age, gender and income. As a result, it becomes an effective service for small businesses seeking to avoid reaching the wrong customers.

Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM)

EDDM from the US Postal Service provides affordable, target advertising that allows you to promote your small business through direct mail marketing.

Whether you’re having a sale, offering deals or want to send out flyers, menus or postcards to the right customers, with the EDDM online tool, you can map out ZIP codes ad neighborhoods and filter by age, income, or household size, to ensure you target the right people to send professional-looking mail to.

Cactus Mail

Cactus Mail offers a free, no-obligation marketing plan for your business that is budget friendly. With Cactus Mail you can also take advantage of tracking options so you can trace the effectiveness of your direct mail campaign, ultimately helping you tweak and improve the campaign, so you reach more customers.

Click2Mail

Click2Mail enables you to send postcards, letters, notecards, booklets, flyers, rackcards and more, to the recipients who matter. The company allows you to send eye-catching and personalized direct mail promotions and campaigns. You can also send PDFs as postal mail automatically and without coding from Clcik2Mail’s simple-to-use service.

Mail Shark

Mail Shark provides a target direct mail service that’s great for small businesses looking to pinpoint specific demographics and addresses, rather than saturating a whole neighbourhood unnecessarily.

With Mail Shark you can also take advantage of a custom design and unlimited reservations, direct mail printing, flexible payment options, in-house USPS mail verification and postage and delivery confirmation.

Postcard Mania

Postcard Mania prides itself on tracking customers’ industry-specific campaign results that helps you create the best email marketing strategy for your individual industry and business. The company offers a range of customization options, and has speedy production and shipping times, meaning your direct marketing will be sent to the right people quickly and efficiently.

Next Day Flyers

If you’re looking to send out vital business information fast, Next Day Flyers could be a good choice for your direct mail campaign requirements.

Whether it’s flyers or postcards you want to send out, Next Day Flyers offers same day printing, meaning you get your message to the people who matter without delay.

Printingforless.com (PFL)

PFL offer a one-stop solution for your small business’s direct mailing requirements. The company can design, print and mail the mailing products you require to ensure your brand reaches the right people

Modern Postcard

Modern Postcard helps small business grow through customized direct mail marketing campaigns. The company’s team of in-house direct mail design and print specialists will work with you to help develop the direct mailing products you are looking for.

US Mailing House

If you’re strapped for time, and let’s face it, most small businesses are, US Mailing House can take care of the whole direct mailing process for you. The company’s team of direct mail experts will help you create professional direct mailing products designed to resonate with your target mailing list.

Print Label and Mail

Like US Mailing House, Print Label and Mail provides everything you’ll need. Create an effective direct mail marketing campaign from one place. Simply tell Print Label and Mailing your goals. And they’ll create a custom program designed to deliver results. It will also fit your budget.

The company offers a full direct mail service, weekly ‘drip campaign’ mailings, do-it-yourself mailing, and a label and mail service if you already have postcards printed.