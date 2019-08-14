There are plenty of different ways for businesses to help their customers. They can offer products or paid services. But some get started by offering expertise in a free format.

That’s exactly how Dreams Inspire Reality Consulting got started. The podcast-turned-business has had some interesting twists and turns along the way. Read the full story in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does: Ecommerce Consulting

Provides business consulting for ecommerce sellers.

Founder Tara Darnley told Small Business Trends, “We help entrepreneurs launch, grow and scale their business on Amazon, the largest e-commerce platform in the world.”

Business Niche

Providing excellent customer service.

Darnley says, “Our businesses as grown based on referrals and little to no advertising all because of how we serve our clients by going above and beyond.”

How the Business Got Started

As a podcast.

Darnley adds, “We started from an Entrepreneur Podcast, [then expanded] into serving entrepreneurs with our expertise.”

Biggest Win

Launching a new tour to help entrepreneurs in different locations.

Darnley says, “Our biggest business win has been the recent launch of our “Pick My Brain” Tour — a free tour for entrepreneurs to learn how to launch and grow their businesses.”

Biggest Risk

Planning a free tour.

Darnley explains, “Covering all the expenses and not knowing how everything will pan through. However, it did. With sponsorship already coming through.”

Lesson Learned

It takes a team to grow quickly.

Darnley explains, “[If I could do it all over again] I would hire more people faster.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Offering in-person services to customers.

Darnley says, “I would use it to purchase a physical space to be able to have creatives come in.”

Favorite Quote

“No coins left behind.”

