10 Best Event Management Software and Apps for Small Businesses



You function as the event planner for your business. As a result, you probably know about all the event management software out there. And you know it can make your job much easier. But which software should you invest in? That turns out to be tricky at first. And the question gets harder to answer if you run a small business with a tight budget.

Event Management Software and Apps

You need to decide which software best suits your business needs. As a result, we’ve assembled a list of 10 of the best event management software systems. And you’ll also learn what you can expect to pay for each.

Grenadine Event Planner

This software starts at $79.95 per month. The Grenadine Event Planner helps conference organizers to meticulously plan their events. Use this Software as a Service (SaaS) tool to assist you when planning conferences, events and corporate meetings. The software lets you register guests. You can track speakers and participants. And finally, you can scout venues, rooms and equipment.

LineUpr

Use LineUpr to create mobile event apps for conferences, annual meetings, summits and more. You don’t need coding or design skills. Create apps in just a few minutes and publish them immediately. The one-fee-per-event pricing structure varies according to how big an event you are planning. For example, the starter package with basic functions comes free.While the Plus package starts at $49 and the Premium package at $199.

Monday.com

Monday.com starts at $5 a month. The award-winning software simplifies your event management tasks. As a result, everything from the very beginning of strategy development all the way through to execution gets easier to manage. You’ll pay more as you increase your workforce. But in return you get software to help you manage events of any size easily and securely. For example, the software handles workflow automations, budget tracking, registration management and integrations.

Aventri

Looking for an all-in-one event and meetings solution with a proven track record? This one has helped power over 300,000 events. You can try the free demo available for the Aventri event management system. The software helps small businesses realize their event and business goals. It also brings big savings and increasing returns. The Aventri technology enables you to make better strategic decisions. But it also improves future events by collecting, managing and analyzing attendee and event data.

Topi

The Topi event software is ideal for busy planners who do not have a lot of spare time to dedicate to the organization of an event. It is quick and simple with a networking app, registration and lead retrieval, though it might be a little expensive for very small businesses with its one-off fee of $750 per event or a monthly subscription of $450.

Conrego

The Conrego SaaS event registration and management system is rather special as it is customizable and includes a responsive website with a built-in registration form, ticket sales module, integration with online payment processors, ID badges and a tickets generator. It also includes a mailing module, questionnaire forms and check-ins via a mobile app. The basic Conrego software package starts at an annual subscription fee of $564, which works out at a reasonable $47 per month.

idloom

The event management software stylized as idloom provides everything you need for the organization of an event including registration of attendees, badge creation and billing. For a monthly fee starting at $115, you get an all-in-one solution to help you ensure your event is a success. There is also a free trial so small business owners can test its suitability before committing.

Eventtia

Eventtia is an intuitive event management software that aims to help event organizers ‘make a bigger impact, work smarter and create better events’. You can use the software to create event websites as well as check and track attendees, conduct email marketing campaigns or arrange one-to-one meetings. The Eventtia software is powerful and yet simple to use, with the interface offering plenty of flexibility and autonomy. Small businesses can take advantage of the free demo and trial to ensure its suitability.

Bitrix24

For a very secure, turnkey intranet solution that is designed specifically for small and medium-sized businesses, try Bitrix24 starting at $39 per month. It enables effective collaboration and communication, and equips your business with better knowledge continuity by moving data from network silos and local drives to a well-protected centralized repository.

Wrike

This Wrike event management software aims to help you create and adjust event schedules, plan asset and material requirements as well as balance team workloads. Once you have a project template that suits your business event requirements, you can duplicate it for future events for an even easier event planning experience. The business-level subscription starts at $24.80 a month.