How to Implement Facebook Chatbots for Business in 2019

Facebook opened the gates to build Facebook Messenger bots in 2016.

Today there are 400K Facebook chatbots in the world, helping businesses get more leads, close more sales, recruit team talent, and save money with automation.

Facebook chatbots for Messenger have a wide range of functionality and at the end of the day they have a direct impact on boosting the bottom line.

But how?

And more importantly, how can you leverage Facebook Messenger automation for your own company?

Read on for 20 ways to use Facebook chatbots for business today.

You’ll see real-life Facebook chatbots that businesses are using for a lot of these applications.

Don’t have a bot just yet? Build a bot for free using MobileMonkey in under 5 minutes. It’s easy. Monkey see, monkey do.

How to Put Facebook Chatbots to Work for Business

Building a bot is surprisingly easy. Achieving your goals with a Facebook chatbot takes a little more strategy.

We’ve broken it down into three goals. Pick a focus to get started.

Goal I. Prospecting & Nurturing Leads

Goal II. Increase Conversions & Customer Retention

Goal III. Automate to Boost Efficiency

Goal I. Prospecting and Nurturing Leads with Bots

Get more contacts, qualify leads and nurture leads to customers with chatbot development.

1. Grow Your Contacts to Generate Leads

Anytime someone responds to the chatbot on your site, you’ll get them in MobileMonkey as a contact. This happens automatically. But, you can take that one step further with Facebook auto-responders. Basically, these posts auto-respond anytime a friend or fan interacts with your content.

Learn how to hack growth organically with Facebook auto reply bot here. Facebook advertisers can use Facebook Click-to-Messenger Ads to grow contacts with ad budget and laser-focused audience targeting.

Twelve ways to get more contacts for your Facebook chatbot are lined up here.

2. Run Giveaways to Get More Contacts

Who doesn’t get excited over a product giveaway? Use your bot to inform your audience and encourage them to enter. Achieve that 20% average click rate.

This golden unicorn of a chatbot giveaway generated 200 quality leads that turned into major sales:

When you’re ready to launch your own Facebook Messenger chatbot contest take a look at MobileMonkey’s guide and featured examples.

3. Share Insider Knowledge via Facebook Chatbots

Who doesn’t like being on the VIP list? Offer your future customers a way to stay on the inside track with your company. Then make your audience feel important with Messenger updates.

Send out a chat blast to let them know about a new store opening or an exciting product announcement first. Sure, put the news on social media and send an email, but give a heads-up to your Facebook Messenger bot users first to treat them like the insiders they are.

Give Gary Vaynerchuk’s VIP Facebook chatbot a spin to see how Gary Vee keeps Messenger subscribers on the inside track.

4. Make Messaging Interactive and Engaging

Messenger chatbots are a great opportunity to showcase your brand voice and personality. Keep text succinct. Use GIFs, entertainment, and witty copy to connect with users.

Want to get on the list for MobileMonkey’s engaging chat blasts? We always demonstrate the ways you can use Messenger chatbots in engaging and interactive ways. Subscribe to our updates and see what’s possible with Facebook chatbots 2x a week!

Yeah, we think our bot is pretty engaging, but don’t take our word for it. Check out what Baby Got Bot’s Kelly Noble Mirabella has to say about ways to humanize your conversational chatbot to make it super engaging and interactive.

5. Personalize Messaging with a Facebook Chatbot

With Messenger chatbots, you know who you’re talking to. That’s because it’s tied to the Facebook user. Optimize their customer journey to increase sales by sending customized content and products based on their interests.

It’s easy for marketers to leverage personalization with Facebook chatbots because you can use system attributes and custom chatbot attributes right in the messaging and to segment your audience and serve up relevant content, too.

6. Revamp Email Marketing

You have a whole new channel to reach your customers. And guess what? It has much higher rates of engagement than email. So, leverage that power to sell. Make your Messenger bot the new email. Test out drip campaigns and experiment with messaging and psychological marketing principles to get results.

7. Qualify Leads using Facebook Chatbots

Screen your inquiries with questions so that by the time they get to your customer service team, there’s already information to act on.

Ask questions of your Facebook chatbot contacts and engage them in two-way conversations where you can find out what they like and need. This is an important lead qualification that your Facebook chatbot can do in a natural, mobile-friendly conversational interface.

Follow-up with your leads with a chatbot funnel designed just for them and with your sales and marketing as appropriate.

Goal II. Increase Conversions and Customer Retention with Chatbots

Improve and groom customer relationships.

8. Highlight Promotions via Facebook Chatbots

And do it more than once! Customers are more likely to open what you send out on a Messenger blast than they are the average email. Send out a sale announcement, as well as a 1-hour left reminder, or any combination that you’d like.

There’s an art and a science behind using Facebook chatbots to send promotional messages. Read the guide to Facebook Sponsored Messages Ads to learn everything there is to know.

9. Extend Special Offers to Key Audiences

Send out discounts and offers through Messenger, exclusively to your chatbot audience.

Check out how IMStonegifts sends exclusive offers to Facebook chatbot subscribers to drive sales and brand loyalty.

10. Send Exclusive Invitations via Facebook Chatbots

Have a rewards program or a beta test running? You can target specific customers and invite them through your Messenger chatbot. It sounds simple, but it can do a lot for your customers’ experience.

Celebrity and social media influencer Christina Milian uses a Facebook chatbot as an ecommerce storefront and a channel for sending exclusive invitations to connect more deeply.

11. Make Checkout / Conversion More Engaging

Improve your customer’s experience with order processing. Using Facebook Messenger chatbots, you can offer up engaging order status updates every step of the way. Showcase your brand voice and make the waiting step of the process more enjoyable for everyone.

12. Offer Add-Ons and Upsells via Facebook Chatbots

You know you can increase sales by upselling. So, don’t limit add-ons and upsells to email marketing and your site interface. Use your Facebook chatbot. And make it fun. If you know what customers ordered, you can now target them with complementary products.

13. Get Customer Feedback using Facebook Chatbots

Ask for feedback and reviews with pre-filled buttons and easy-to-click designs. And then actually listen to that feedback. Not only can this help improve your product, but it’ll show you care about what your customers have to say.

This simple survey Facebook chatbot example will show you how easy it is to take a survey with a bot. And here’s the guide to how to run a customer survey with a Messenger bot.

Goal III. Automate to Boost Efficiency

Your Facebook chatbot is up and running. Now what? Make your job easier and start automating. This strategy is a no-brainer. Improve customer experience and save your team time.

14. Send Order Updates or Event Reminders in Messenger

If your customer or contact is connected to you in Messenger, or even signed up for that event or asked to receive order updates through Messenger, you can keep the chat convo going. Integrate your chatbot to your other business applications to give your customers a seamless experience while you save time through automation.

15. Be Available 24/7 with Answers to FAQs with Facebook Chatbots

Got a list of FAQs? Repurpose the content and add it to the Facebook chatbot. Not only will this create fast responses for your visitors (and everyone appreciates instant information) but it will improve efficiency. Now, your customer service team doesn’t have to answer one question dozens of times and can focus on other important tasks.

Yes, you already have your hours and location on your site. But, don’t make your visitors search. Add the basic details to your Facebook chatbot: hours, location, contact information, maps. For easy accessibility, install the best Facebook chatbot on your website.

Ready to roll? Here’s how to answer FAQs in Messenger in 3 steps using MobileMonkey.

16. Fix a Service or Support Bottleneck

Is there an info@company.com email address that never gets answered? A few negative reviews because of a customer service line that’s not 24 hours? Look for holdups and incorporate solutions in your Facebook Messenger chatbot. You can even notify a sales or customer support team if someone talking to your chatbot needs help. Jump into the chat conversation with live chat takeover any time. The beauty of automation.

17. Drip Content in Chat for Increased Reach using Facebook Chatbots

White papers, eBooks, guides, infographics, tools like Google Chrome Extensions—if you’ve got it, send it. Push out in automated messaging sequences (aka drip campaigns) encouraging users to download the tool or content most useful to them. The more personalized, the better.

Designing and launching Facebook chatbot drip campaigns are free to do with MobileMonkey! This interactive chatbot drip campaign example will give you a sense of what the experience is like for customers. Create a chatbot drip campaign for your business with this guide.

18. Get Better Survey Results using a Facebook Chatbot

Sending out surveys is a breeze with chatbots. You can even set them up on a drip campaign so customers get them 3 days, 10 days, or any interval, after their experience with you. Get more responses by pre-filling answers so all users have to do is click. See chatbot templates here, including a survey chatbot.

19. Repurpose Content

Don’t reinvent the wheel. If you have content, you can get creative and reuse that content to delight customers with your chatbot. Segment users and push content related to their purchase or interests.

20. Automate Appointment Scheduling using Facebook Chatbots

In a service-based industry? Have workshops or tutorial classes? Automate sign-ups and appointment scheduling for a more seamless process.

When Sephora implemented its appointment scheduling Facebook chatbot, the rate of appointments rose 11%!

Republished by permission. Original here.