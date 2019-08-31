Get Attention for Your Business-to-SMB Product or Service, Read More



Key to the success of small businesses across the country is finding the right suppliers. And the Business-to-Small-Business marketplace (B2SMB) is essential in finding the best suppliers.

The 2019 BEST2 SMB AWARDS will recognize the best brand to small businesses with the products, services and innovation the provide.

With a market value of $500 billion, the B2SMB supports 30+ million small business who buy products and services in the U.S.

The yearly award is organized by the B2SMB Institute, which looks to bring together the highly fragmented B2SMB marketplace.

The mission of the organization is to ensure the growth of B2SMB professionals so they can succeed by winning, keeping and growing small business customers.

The B2SMB Institute’s Influencers’ Circle will choose the winners. The influencers are an independent council of journalists, bloggers, thought leaders and authors.

Anita Campbell, CEO and Founder of Small Business Trends, is one of the judges who will be choosing the winners.

The awards luncheon will showcase the winners on October 3, 2019, at the B2SMB Institute’s Global Conference in Chicago.

The deadline for all submissions is 5 pm EDT, September 4, 2019.

You can enter for free, so click the red button to get the submission guide.

Submission Guide

