The number of independent workers in the U.S. is on a steady rise. According to a 2018 NPR/Marist poll, one in five American workers are contract workers. And increasingly the professionals in this segment are getting highly competitive wages.

The latest report from Upwork identifies the 20 highest-paying skills for independent professionals today. These skills cover a range of industries, with the top rate going all the way up to $255 per hour for legal entity structuring.

Even though the highest rates seem high, the freelance workforce offers great opportunities for small business owners. Whether it is legal entity structuring or food photography, small business owners can now access highly professional individuals because they don’t have to hire them permanently.

This means a small business can compete with large companies because of the available talent. And this is what Upwork CEO Stephane Kasriel, addressed in an emailed release.

Kasriel says, “The breadth of talent among the most highly-paid skills for independent professionals is really impressive and even broader than the range of skills you can find through any of the traditional staffing firms. This is a clear indication that there’s an incredible opportunity for this increasingly important segment of the workforce and that businesses are willing to pay top dollar for access to high-quality talent.”

A Diverse Workforce

The freelance workforce is no longer limited to web developers and graphic designers. The growth of digital technology now makes it possible for a wide range of industries to work online. This of course also means accessing talent from virtually anywhere.

Adam Ozimek, Upwork’s Chief Economist, says knowledge workers with specific skill sets are being leveraged by organizations around the world.

Ozimek goes on to say the top rates of highly skilled workers receive aren’t outliers. Adding, “One-third of U.S. freelancers on Upwork earn at least $50/hour, which would put them in the top 10% of U.S. wage earners overall.”

The top paid skills aren’t in just one industry. Tech, marketing, law, and finance professionals are earning these rates. The realization they can earn these rates is allowing professionals to achieve a work/life balance more people are looking for.

Highest Paying Skills on Upwork

Upwork sourced its database to determine the best rates. The data comes from the average hourly rates charged by U.S. freelancers from Jan 1, 2019 – June 30, 2019. The skills in question had a minimum of two contracts and 40 hours billed to ensure reliability. This is equal to one week of work and more than one project.

Skills and Hourly Rates

Legal entity structuring – $255 Blackline – $220 Bitcoin – $215 International Accounting Standards – $215 Software licensing – $200 Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) – $195 Behavioral design – $195 Trade law – $185 Image object recognition – $180 Trademark consulting – $180 Due diligence – $180 Virtual machine – $175 Property and equipment leases – $175 SQR – $170 S Corporation – $170 Patents – $170 IT strategy – $165 C Corporation – $165 Lucene search – $165 Orcad – $165

Top Tech Skills

Bitcoin – $215 Image object recognition – $180 Virtual machine – $175 SQR – $170 Lucene search – $165 OrCAD – $165 P-CAD – $165 Clustering – $165 DHTML – $150 SAP CPI – $150 Google Adsense API – $150 Oracle Integration Cloud – $145 Dell Boomi – $140 Google Experiments – $140 VWO – $140 Virtualization – $135 Backup administration – $135 Open CV – $135 Expression engine – $130 Systems development – $125

Top Marketing Skills

Behavioral design – $195 Event photography – $150 Lead magnet – $150 Paid social – $145 Hotjar – $130 Scenario planning – $125 Innovation strategy – $125 Citrix / GoToMeeting – $125 Pricing strategy consulting – $115 Video processing – $110 Executive coaching – $105 DoubleClick Bid Manager – $105 Pitch deck – $105 Venture capital consulting – $100 Social listening – $100 Partnerships – $100 Food photography – $95 Facebook ads – $95 DoubleClick for Publishers – $95 Marketo – $90