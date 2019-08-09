Leonard Bernstein said, “Music . . . can name the unnamable and communicate the unknowable.” And as businesses look to find new ways to communicate with their audience, they shouldn’t forget about music.

When you add music to your content, it makes it that much more memorable.

Whether you are launching a new marketing campaign, a vlog or posting something on your social media channels, adding music will make it standout. And because it is much easier to create videos these days, the addition of music will differentiate you from your competition.

According to research from PHMG, music is the art form most Americans would miss most at 28%. Television is next at 27%, followed by books at 18%, art at 9% and movies in last place at 4%.

As far as importance, music is tops with 81% of respondents saying it is an integral part of their lives.

In the emailed release for the report, Daniel Lafferty, Director of Music and Voice at PHMG, explained how music plays a large role in shaping the perceptions of society as well as the views and preferences of listeners.

Lafferty goes on to say, “This makes it all the more puzzling why businesses still undervalue music when it comes to marketing, as it could give them a significant competitive edge.”

Impact of Music on Marketing

When you add music to your content and it provides a positive association, it has the power to motivate and inspire. But you have to choose the right music and it also has to be original. This is because a piece which is not original can have a negative association with the person listening to it.

For small businesses, creating an original piece may not be in the budget. But it is not as expensive as it used to be. With global freelancing musicians now on the market, you can find someone to create a piece you can afford.

If you want to go the DYI route, there are many tools for creating music. Some of the apps include Audio Tool, Incredibox, Soundation, JamStudio’s, and Jukedeck.

If you need some real professional work, PHMG is the world’s largest audio branding agency. The company has more than 36,000 customers across industries and sizes including Coca-Cola, Hallmark and Adidas.