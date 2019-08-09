In the News: Could Business Owners Feel as Overworked as Their Employees?

It’s the end of the week so now is as good of a time as any to remind you that it’s soon time to take a little break.

We’re reminding you after getting recent data from Asana. It finds that 82% of employees say they feel overworked.

Now, this is a four-nation study so it’s not exclusive to the U.S. But it’s definitely something to note. Besides, no one puts in more hours working in their lives than Americans.

And we’re telling you because as a person running a small business, it’s likely that if your employees feel overworked, they’re probably reflecting how you feel. Do you feel overworked?

This doesn’t mean you should slow down overall. Just take some time to recharge your battery, as it were.

And in the meantime, check out the rest of this week in small business news with our roundup below:

Management

21% of Your Employees May Think They’re More Qualified Than You

In every organization, there is a system of hierarchy. And human nature being what it is, the merits of one person achieving a position of power over another is questioned. Did they really earn it, and more importantly are they qualified? According to a new survey from ResumeLab, 21.7% of its respondents believe they are more qualified than their manager.

Small Business Operations

Office Relocation Could Benefit 68% of Your Employees

A new survey from Clutch reveals an office relocation has a positive effect on 68% of employees. This is not surprising because most relocations are made to improve current conditions. The employees in the survey say the benefits of a new location are more comfort (67%) and space (61%).

9 Health Insurance Acronyms Small Business Owners Should Know

Many health insurance acronyms float around these days. In the past, people counted on essentially two health care options. They included traditional group health insurance and, for seniors, Medicare. Today, you’ll find a number of health care options. Some of which specifically limit themselves to small businesses.

Social Media

Could Businesses Charge for Apps? Maybe, Survey Says

Some of the most popular applications are free. Whether it is YouTube, Facebook or Google Maps, this model has made these companies billions of dollars. But a new study from McGuffin asks an interesting question.

Startup

Mastercard and Salesforce Partner to Improve Small Business Program Benefits

Digital technology has given small businesses access to more powerful solutions and tools. Consequently, small businesses have been able to improve the efficiency of their operations across the board. And these tools include customer relationship management or CRM.

Fiverr Studios Helps Small Businesses Handle Major Projects

A project in the digital ecosystem requires different sets of expertise. And small business owners can hire an agency or freelancers to finish the project. While an agency will bring all the talent together, it is a different story if you hire freelancers. With freelancers, you have to source all the talent you will need for the project.

Technology Trends

Adobe Launches New Product to Help Digitize Small Businesses

Adobe (Nasdaq: ADBE) has introduced e-signing capabilities allowing small businesses to digitize signing documents. Check out Adobe Sign for small businesses. It integrates with Adobe Scan and Acrobat Reader desktop app so business can streamline this important function.

Smart Tech Benefits Home Businesses in These 3 Ways

From 2015 to 2017, the number of connected homes in the U.S. grew from 17 million to 29 million, according to data from McKinsey. That growth is expected to keep rising, with experts predicting that the smart home market could surpass $158 billion by 2022.