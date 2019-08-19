

Want to make your work environment less stressful?

Then consider bring feng shui to your cubicle or office.

Feng shui is an ancient Chinese art still practiced today that relies on spatial arrangement and orientation to channel specific energy (including success and productivity) into a physical environment.

The principals of feng shui can help infuse your work space with balance, focus and productivity.

Take a cue from unicorn entrepreneurs like Oprah Winfrey and Bill Gates, both of whom incorporate feng shui to increase their productivity.

Tips to Increase Productivity with Feng Shui

Discover 7 ways to feng shui your cubicle!

1. Get Rid of Clutter ASAP

The first step to bringing feng shui to your cubicle is cutting the clutter.

Clutter does not make for a productive work space.

Not only can documents and to-do lists get lost in piles of irrelevant paperwork, but it can throw off your mindset when sitting down to do work.

Make it a task at the beginning and end of each day to clear your space of trash and clutter so you are free to focus on work.

This will give you more room physically to work on tasks, as well as free up more mental space and wipe away any unnecessary stress.

2. Be Mindful When Incorporating Color

People don’t typically think of an office cubicle as a creative space — but you can change that!

All you have to do is bring some color into your cubicle to boost innovation.

According to the principles of feng shui, you should be surrounded by colors that drive the space’s energy and vibes.

When you bring feng shui to a cubicle or office, keep in mind that different colors have different energies and bring about different outcomes.

For example:

Green: improves health and balance

Blue: supports career success and growth

Yellow: represents happiness and good times

White: brings creative energy

If you’re looking to destress, you can incorporate earth tones in your office.

Or, if you’re looking to drive up your energy during the day, incorporate vibrant hues like red, orange and happiness-driving yellow.

3. Bring Nature into Your Cubicle

Even if you can’t face a window or sit outside when working, it’s critical to incorporate nature into your environment.

To do so, just buy a few plants and succulents to place around your desk.

Be sure to choose pieces that add to your space and don’t overwhelm it.

Also, keep in mind how much care you can give to the plants — no one likes to have dead leaves falling on their keyboard!

4. Invest in a Good Chair

While it often goes unthought of, your chair is probably the most important part of your cubicle.

It’s where you spend most of your time working and investing in a comfortable chair can have an enormous pay-off.

The first rule to increase positive energy in your cubicle is to ensure that your chair has a high back.

This will leave you feeling more supported within your workspace.

You may also want to consider the color of the chair, as well as its placement.

Ideally, your chair should be facing a bright and airy space.

Also, if possible, avoid sitting directly in front of doorways — this can often pull energy away from your space!

5. Move Your Desk

If you can, move your desk so that it faces the entrance of your office.

When you face the entrance, it puts you in a commanding position where you face not the entrance and the world.

This, of course, isn’t necessarily possible if you work in a cubicle — but there’s a workaround.

Hang a mirror above your desk so that you can see your cubicle entrance at all times!

6. Make Your Office a Home

Feng shui is all about bringing positive energy into your life, so it’s important to surround yourself with things that make you happy.

When deciding how to decorate, be selective of how much you bring into your office.

Hang up pictures with family of friends that spark happy memories or frame inspirational quotes that will motivate you.

By doing this, everything in your cubicle will serve a purpose, whether it’s supposed to spark joy, decrease stress or ignite creativity.

7. Check Your Personal Energy

Following the rules of feng shui is a great way to re-energize your office, but it isn’t a quick fix for all the obstacles you may face at work.

The only way you can bring positivity into your space and overcome challenges is if you allow it.

It’s essential to check in with yourself everyday and reflect on the energy that you’re bringing into the office.

Take a few minutes at the beginning, middle and end of each day to work through how you’re feeling.

If you find yourself stressed, take a step back and try to reset your energy.

By doing this, you’re truly embracing the practice of feng shui.

Republished by permission. Original here.