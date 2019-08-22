20 Jewelry Products to Sell in Your Business

Selling jewelry can be a very viable business model for a new crafty entrepreneur. But before you set up shop, you need to get a feel for your specific product line.

The best place to sell your jewelry depends on exactly what type of items you create. If you create handcrafted, one-of-a-kind pieces, you might use Etsy or sell at local craft fairs. You could also create high end items out of precious metals and open your own online store or a local storefront. If you’re selling vintage pieces, you could rent a booth at a local antique mall.

Ideas for Jewelry to Sell

Whether you’re selling jewelry on eBay, at local retail stores or in your very own online shop, there are a ton of different pieces that you can create to stock your shelves.

Beaded Necklaces

Beaded necklaces add color and texture to any outfit. They can include a ton of different color combinations and lengths. And these pieces are often fairly simple to put together. So they’re a perfect product for new jewelry designers.

Engagement Rings

For those who want to offer high end pieces, consider engagement rings. You can either resell estate pieces or create your own unique offerings. You can even utilize engineered or raw diamonds to set your products apart.

Engraved Wedding Bands

You can also specialize in wedding bands. As a small business, you can create a unique offering for customers by engraving initials, dates or quotes on the interior of the rings so buyers can customize them.

Personalized Charms or Pendants

Another product that’s easy to personalize, you can offer either charms for bracelets or pendants for necklaces that include a short saying or set of initials. This can be especially popular for parents who want to include charms for each of their kids’ birthdays or birthstones on a charm bracelet.

Charm Bracelets

You can also offer the actual bracelets that hold these charms. You might consider offering both the bracelets and charm options to create some repeat customers.

Pendant Necklaces

Simple necklaces are very popular with a wide array of consumers. You can very easily create these necklaces using simple chains and small pendants that make them stand out.

Gemstone Rings

There are a ton of different gemstone options that you can use to create simple rings. You can offer birthstone options like amethyst and aquamarine to serve as perfect gift options.

Hoop Earrings

Hoop earrings are classic jewelry pieces that come in a variety of sizes and styles. You can even customize them with beads or other embellishments.

Gemstone Earrings

Gemstones also work well for creating simple earrings. You can simply add them to post settings or have them dangle for a more dramatic look.

Precious Metal Rings

Precious metals include materials like gold, silver and platinum. You can use these items to create simple or intricate rings. They cost more than many other jewelry making materials. But you can also sell them for higher prices.

Turquoise Bracelets

Turquoise is a stone that’s especially popular in Southwest style jewelry pieces. Use it to create unique bracelets that you can sell at local flea markets or gift shops.

Bangle Bracelets

Bangles are structured bracelets that are often made of metal. They can include small charms, engraved quotes or even gemstones for color and variety.

Stacking Rings

Stacking rings are small rings that can easily fit on top of one another. They’re especially trendy right now and can really appeal to parents that want a ring for each of their kids or people who want to commemorate special occasions.

Choker Necklaces

Choker necklaces have come back into style in recent years. You can make them out of fabric, metal or a variety of other materials and customize them to fit with different trendy styles.

Statement Earrings

Statement earrings are large jewelry pieces that usually dangle and include multiple beads or gemstones that make them really stand out.

Vintage Costume Jewelry

Vintage jewelry is popular with collectors and fashionistas, and you can often find it for bargain prices. Some of the best places to sell vintage jewelry include Etsy, eBay, local antique malls and flea markets.

Class Rings

If you have the ability to create completely customized designs, you might contract with local schools to create class rings for graduating seniors.

Brooches

Brooches are large, statement pins. They were especially popular in decades past. So you can often find them at vintage or resale shops and then polish or fix them and sell them at higher price.

Raw Gemstone Pieces

Raw gemstones like amethyst and moonstone are very popular right now, especially with the growing prominence of crystals. You can use these natural looking stones in necklaces, bracelets and rings.

Vintage Watches

Crafting watches is a very intricate process that is often out of reach for very small businesses. But if you have the knowledge and funds, you can purchase vintage watches, fix them up and sell them at a decent profit.