Market Online Like a Pro with These 10 Tips

Whether you run an ecommerce store or a local service business, you need to make sure that customers can find you online. There are a ton of tactics you can use to accomplish this, from keyword optimization to mobile marketing. See what has worked for members of the online small business community by reading their insights below.

Understand Search Intent

SEO isn’t just about finding a few keywords and injecting them into your online content. By understanding exactly what your customer journey might look like at every stage, you can tailor your online presence to respond directly to their queries. Aaron Agius offers more on search intent in this Search Engine Land post.

Manage Your Reputation on Google

One of the first things a customer might do when they learn about your business is search the name on Google. When they do this, what exactly will they find? If you want to bring in new customers, it’s essential that you manage your reputation, especially when it comes to the first page of Google. Learn more in this DIY Marketers post by Jessi Duffin.

Focus on Site Speed and Keyword Optimization

There isn’t just one area of SEO that can help your business get found online. You need to balance multiple areas to get the best results. In this Pixel Productions post, Kevin Gardner explains why you should focus on site speed and keyword optimization. And members of the BizSugar community chimed in with thoughts here.

Consider Investing in a Mobile App

If you want to reach mobile consumers, having a responsive or mobile website is essential. But having a dedicated mobile app can also be beneficial. In this Smallbiztechnology.com post, Matt Shealy explores the costs and other factors that go into creating a mobile app for your small business.

Learn About Mobile Deep Linking

If you already have a mobile app or are considering having one made, then you need to make sure customers can easily find and interact with your business. Mobile deep linking is a small but significant step in this direction. You can learn more about the concept in this deep dive by Neil Patel.

Find the Right Online Website Builders

If you’re going to get found by customers online, you first need to have a website. If you don’t have a lot of money to spend or a lot of time or expertise to build your own site from scratch, you might consider a website builder. Ivan Widjaya goes over some of the top options in this SMB CEO post.

Take Advantage of Google’s New Quote Request Buttons

If you’re a local service provider or a business that might provide quotes to customers, you might be interested to know about a new feature from Google. It allows customers to request a quote right on the search page when they search for a specific brand. Check out this Bright Local post by Jamie Pitman for more.

Refocus on Your Audience for Better Content Marketing Results

Content marketing can be very effective for helping your business get found online. But if you want to make the most of this tactic, you need to always stay focused on your audience. Lots of businesses tend to get distracted from time to time. But Joshua Nite explains how to refocus in this TopRank Marketing post.

Design a High Converting Ecommerce Landing Page

Landing pages can help you more effectively target and convert customers once they make it to your site. But what needs to be included in a landing page in order to make those valuable conversions? Pawel Ogonowski details how to create this type of landing page in this GetResponse post.

Take Your Marketing to the Next Level

Overall, getting found online takes a lot of marketing knowledge. It’s natural for businesses to grow and change their marketing plans over time. So if you’re ready to take yours to the next level, read this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. Then see what members of the BizSugar community are saying.

