Office Lighting Ideas for Small Business

When most people think about office lighting, they picture old, washed out fluorescents. But don’t settle for this solution. Today, you’ll find plenty of different lighting options that can help you create a stylish and practical office space.

Office Lighting Ideas

Whether you work out of a home office or a traditional office building with a team, check out some of the top lighting ideas for you to consider.

Recessed Lighting

If you want to provide plenty of even, overhead lighting throughout your space without including large fixtures that make a major design statement, consider recessed lighting. These fixtures include bulbs that are recessed into the ceiling, so they don’t hang down or take up much space at all. This image shows how recessed lighting creates a simple, modern look in the Milbank office.

Desk Lamps

For those looking for lighting solutions for home offices or individual workspaces, consider traditional desk lamps as the perfect solution. They provide targeted light and come in a huge variety of styles so you can really match them to the aesthetic feel of your company. They usually serve best as supplemental lighting. So they probably shouldn’t be your only source of light. But options like this one from Waldmann Lighting can offer plenty of benefits.

Track Lighting

Track lighting is an overhead lighting solution that provides a little more style than traditional recessed lighting or fluorescent lights. This type of fixture includes a bar with several bulbs positioned along it. This solution is perfect for offices that want to create a minimalist, modern, or industrial style. This example comes from Gross Electric.

Indirect Lighting

For businesses that want to create a unique look or provide supplemental light in hallways or common areas, there’s indirect lighting. Examples like the one here from Delta Lighting provide a bit of extra brightness without creating harsh shadows around the office. They can also help you create a visually interesting focal point.

Pendant Lamps

Pendant lights hang down from the ceiling and provide direct light and visual interest. These lamps are usually best suited for areas over desks or conference tables, since they tend to hang fairly low and could get in the way when placed in other areas. This modern version comes from Light In The Box. But this type of fixture comes in many different styles.

Wall Sconces

Wall sconces are mounted directly to walls and provide direct or supplemental light. This option is particularly well suited for home offices or small spaces. There are plenty of traditional and vintage inspired options available, like this image from Wearefound Home Design, as well as modern versions that actually extend out from the wall and provide light to desk spaces.

Task Lighting

Task lighting provides a specific light source in the exact area where you need it to perform work, so usually over a desk. This example from Wearefound Home Design showcases a lighting source that is mounted beneath a shelf placed over a workspace. It provides targeted light to that specific area.

Floor Lamps

Floor lamps can provide some targeted light around a desk or sitting area, as well as a unique decor element. These products are usually well suited for small spaces or as supplemental light sources. They can also work well if you want to add extra focal points to a room. This Home Lighting Design example is fairly modern. But they come in a variety of styles.

Under-Cabinet Lighting

Under-cabinet lighting is common in home kitchens. But it can also work in office kitchens or under shelves in office spaces. This product from Steelcase shows a very simple example of how this type of light fixture can supplement overhead lighting or provide some targeted illumination where you need it.

Natural Light

In addition to the light sources listed above, natural light can really improve the look of your office. This doesn’t necessarily involve investing in an actual light fixture. But you might try to maximize your office’s access to natural light by installing large windows or skylights or keeping window treatments fairly minimal. This image from HMC Architects shows how big of an impact natural light can make in an office.