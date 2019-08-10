SBA Twitter Chat Focuses on Attracting, Retaining Customers

Small business owners know their customer base defines them. Without customers they can’t make a living, pay a staff or even keep the lights on.

Presumably you possessed a pretty good idea of who your business would serve when you started out. But how do you bring these customers in — and convince them to stay?

For startups, just focus on getting customers in the door. Mature businesses must look at expanding that base. But never forget the importance of retaining the customers you already have.

These loyal people already enjoy your products and services. And their continued support keeps your business going — and opens the door to growth in the future.

Fortunately talking with experts and other small business owners helps you figure out how to grow and retain your customer base. So take time out of your busy schedule to hear what they have to say.

For example, you can join in a Twitter chat on how to attract and retain customers at 3PM ET August 27 sponsored by the SBA. The chat will include tips and resources to help you start, grow, expand, or recover your small business.

To take part, simply follow the hashtage #SBAchat.

Or just click on the button below:

Join Chat

