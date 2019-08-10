SBA Twitter Chat Focuses on Attracting, Retaining Customers

Small business owners know their customer base defines them. Without customers they can’t make a living, pay a staff or even keep the lights on.
Presumably you possessed a pretty good idea of who your business would serve when you started out. But how do you bring these customers in — and convince them to stay?
For startups, just focus on getting customers in the door. Mature businesses must look at expanding that base. But never forget the importance of retaining the customers you already have.
These loyal people already enjoy your products and services. And their continued support keeps your business going — and opens the door to growth in the future.
Fortunately talking with experts and other small business owners helps you figure out how to grow and retain your customer base. So take time out of your busy schedule to hear what they have to say.
For example, you can join in a Twitter chat on how to attract and retain customers at 3PM ET August 27 sponsored by the SBA. The chat will include tips and resources to help you start, grow, expand, or recover your small business.
To take part, simply follow the hashtage #SBAchat.
Or just click on the button below:
Featured Events, Contests and Awards
TWITTER CHAT: How to Attract and Retain Customers
August 27, 2019, Online
Join in a Twitter chat on how to attract and retain customers at 3PM ET on August 27, 2019. The SBA will be sharing tips and resources to help you start, grow, expand, or recover your small business. Follow along with the hashtag #SBAChat. See you there!
Listening to the Voice of the Customer
October 16, 2019, Chicago, Ill.
Led by veteran product development and market research experts, this course will introduce Voice of the Customer (VOC) market research and teach you to use it to accelerate innovation in business-to-business markets. The workshop uses a lively, interactive format with numerous hands-on activities and practice exercises to build skills and will also expose you to the latest applications of these techniques in areas such as machine learning and journey mapping.
Discount Code
SMALLBIZ ($100 Off)
Small Biz: Banking Conference
November 19, 2019, Los Angeles, Calif.
The small biz: banking conference delivers access to thought leadership, best practices and leading solution providers. Discover how industry leaders attract and retain small business deposits, fee-based services, and loans, and much more.
Discount Code
BIZTRENDS ($200)
More Events
- Developing an HR Strategy (Seminar)
August 14, 2019, San Francisco, Calif.
- Funding a Business Course – Application Deadline
August 23, 2019, Oakland, Calif.
- World Blockchain Roadshow
August 26, 2019, Multiple Cities
- TECHSPO Sydney 2019
August 28, 2019, Sydney, Australia
- DigiMarCon Europe 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
September 12, 2019, Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Advancing Integrated Project Delivery 2019
September 16, 2019, Online
- DigiMarCon Asia Pacific 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
September 18, 2019, Singapore
- World’s Largest MBA Tour is Coming to Philadelphia – Register for FREE
September 30, 2019, Philadelphia, Pa.
- DigiMarCon Singapore 2019 – Digital Marketing Conference & Exhibition
October 02, 2019, Singapore
- World’s Largest MBA Tour is Coming to Miami – Register for FREE
October 16, 2019, Miami, Fla.
- World’s Largest MBA Tour is Coming to Austin – Register for FREE
October 21, 2019, Austin, Texas
- TECHSPO Dubai 2019
October 22, 2019, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
- Rhodium Weekend
October 24, 2019, Las Vegas, Nev.
- World’s Largest MBA Tour is Coming to Denver – Register for FREE
October 28, 2019, Denver, Colo.
- Small Business Expo 2019 – LOS ANGELES (October 30, 2019)
October 30, 2019, Los Angeles, Calif.
- IMPACT>MOBILITY USA 2019
November 04, 2019, San Diego, Calif.
- National Small Business Week
May 03, 2020, Online
More Contests
This weekly listing of small business events, contests and awards is provided as a community service by Small Business Trends.
You can see a full list of events, contest and award listings or post your own events by visiting the Small Business Events Calendar.
Image: Shutterstock