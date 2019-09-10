10 Tips for Customizing Your Business and Marketing Strategies

Every business has different needs and qualities, which means they all need different tactics and strategies to move forward. Learning lessons from other brands and tailoring your methods to your specific customers can help you greatly when it comes to growing your business. Check out these tips from members of the online small business community to learn how to customize your business and marketing strategies.

Ask Key Questions when Developing a Content Strategy

Every business’s content strategy looks a bit different. That means you need to really dig into the strengths, weaknesses and needs of your business before shaping your own. The questions posed in this Content Marketing Institute post by Jodi Harris can help you do just that.

Map Out Your Marketing Process

In fact, your entire marketing plan needs a clear strategy. And you need to be able to refer back to it on a regular basis. A map of your process, like the one featured in this DIY Marketers post by Ivana Taylor, can be super valuable for this business task.

Use Engagement for Contact List Segmentation

You shouldn’t treat all of your customers or contacts exactly the same. Each one has differen preferences when it comes to interacting with your business. That’s why segmentation can be so beneficial. Engagement can be a key factor to consider when it comes to segmenting your contacts. Learn more in this GetResponse post by Irek Klimczak.

Take Lessons from Influencer Marketing into Account

Over time, as we learn about new marketing methods and strategies, you can start to tailor those strategies to better suit your needs going forward. Businesses have learned some valuable influencer marketing lessons over the last few years. Elechi Emekobum of Onaplatterofgold.com explores some in this post. And BizSugar members joined the conversation here.

Produce Client Testimonial Videos

Constantly relaying your own marketing messages to customers may not appeal to everyone. Instead, some may prefer to hear about your business from others who have worked with you in the past. That’s where client testimonial videos can come in handy. Emily Girolamo offers an explanation in this UpCity post.

Use Marketing Feedback to Improve SEO

Many areas of business require some trial and error. You can continue to grow and evolve your business in ways that will help you be more successful if you’re simply open to hearing feedback from others. In this Search Engine Watch post, Femi Haastrup details how you can improve your SEO just by looping in marketing feedback.

Customize Your Facebook Link Posts for More Clicks

Posting links on Facebook is a super easy and affordable way to bring people to your site or other online content that you want them to interact with. However, it’s not always the most engaging content. To combat that, check out the tips in this Social Media Examiner post by Amanda Webb.

Create Story Ads That Work

Facebook and Instagram both have Story features that allow you to create engaging, behind-the-scenes type content for your audience. And you can also boost that content through paid advertising on those platforms. To make sure your ads actually work, consider the tips in this Marketing Land post by Amy Gesenhues.

Learn About Instagram Marketing from Other Businesses

Instagram is an incredibly popular platform for businesses right now. But some brands are using it more effectively than others. If you want to create a strategy that gets results, check out this Pixel Productions post by Manish Kumar for some helpful insights. Then see what members of the BizSugar community are saying about the post.

Think About Creating an Employee Engagement App

Engaged employees can help your business really thrive. And an employee engagement app can help you easily attain that goal. But what should such an app include? Ramon Ray goes over the must haves in this Smallbiztechnology.com post.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.