Constant Contact Expands Marketing Suite

In most cases, the journey of the small business owner now includes a working understanding of the digital ecosystem. This includes having a website, eCommerce, social media, and even creating logos.

Constant Contact Marketing Suite

With that in mind, Constant Contact has created a suite of branding, eCommerce and productivity tools for small businesses. It includes an AI-powered website builder with eCommerce stores, LogoMaker, custom domain options and G Suite productivity tools.

The biggest selling point of this new platform is the free tier the company provides. And the free option extends from the e-commerce to the logo maker. So, if you want to try your hand at everything from creating a website to e-commerce and even making your own logo, it won’t cost you a penny.

For small business owners who are increasingly managing multiple digital tools to market their brand, it can get complicated. And this is what Jeff Fox, CEO of Endurance International Group and parent company of Constant Contact explains in the press release.

Fox says, “Our mission at Constant Contact is to make the journey for small business owners less complex by providing the right tools needed to start, brand and grow their businesses. By bringing together websites, domains, eCommerce, and our award-winning email marketing tools, we are making it easier for small business owners to get more value from their marketing efforts.”

The Website Builder

The website builder from Constant Contact is an A.I.-powered system which allows you to create a personalized web site based on your business or passion. All you have to do is answer a few questions and the A.I. platform will start the process.

You can customize the webpage as much as you need without having to worry about ‘breaking’ it. According to the company, this is a built-in design protection feature to make sure the site will always look great.

Additional features include the integration of Unsplash image library of more than 550,000 professional-quality images. You can also add your own images, what is more, all plans, paid and free, come with unlimited storage.

Another feature of this site builder provides a content delivery network (CDN) for all its sites. With a CDN, your web pages will load faster, a key feature to optimize your site for SEO purposes.

Last but not least is the reporting and analytics tools which includes engagement stats integrated into your dashboard. You can see detailed metrics of visitors in real-time such as new VS. returning, languages, devices and browsers.

eCommerce

The eCommerce or store builder is also free, all you pay is a 3% transaction fee on your sales. You start with the professionally-designed store layouts from Constant Contact. After you make a choice, you can personalize it for your specific industry.

Just upload products, add descriptions, change colors and images and your eCommerce business is ready to go. And when it is time to accept payments, your customers can pay with their credit cards and debit payments through PayPal, Stripe, and Mollie.

Once your store is up and running, the management and analytics tools allow you to keep track of all your commerce. You can add or modify products, organize inventory, track orders, view real-time shipping rates from major carriers, and more.

At the same time, the analytics tool keeps track of your top customers, average order value, and traffic sources. All of this data is being measured in real-time so you can identify trends which affect your business.

Some of the other features include order and inventory management, integration shipping, tax management, product filtering, and much more.

Logo Creation

Creating a logo that represents your brand can be quite expensive. But with this LogoMaker, an A.I. powered solution will help you create a logo tailored to your particular industry.

According to Constant Contact, all you have to do is enter your brand name and slogan, if you have one. The A.I. system will then generate hundreds of high-resolution logo options based on this information.

The company says it has engineered a tool which doesn’t rely on templates. Instead, it finds unique design elements to fit your brand. What is more, you can customize the color, fonts and icons until you create a design you’re happy with.

It is worth mentioning that the Constant Contact Marketing Suite is available for free. Constant Contact says, “Yes, free. No commitment. No tricks. You can create and publish your website — even build an online store. And it’s all free.”

So, give it a try you have nothing to lose.