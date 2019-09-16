Where Can You Get Employee Uniforms for Your Business?

Providing employees with uniforms brings a number of benefits to your small business. For example it promotes your business, helps meet health and safety requirements, encourages team spirit and reinforces branding.

Employee Uniform Suppliers

But knowing where to purchase quality workwear presents a challenge. As a result, Small Business Trends has collected a list of places that supply employee uniforms.

Whistle Workwear

Whistle Workwear, formerly American Workwear, provides quality uniforms for a broad spectrum of industries and businesses. The company provides everything from work boots to safety glasses, work pants to socks and just about everything in between. Branded clothing is also available in some of the biggest names in fashion retailers, including Timberland Pro, Wolverine, Danner, Lacrosse and more.

All Seasons Uniforms

All Seasons Uniforms provide all types of workwear, from industrial uniforms to casual branded wear. As well as falling under industry-specific categories, All Seasons Uniforms provide direct embroidery, custom emblems and screen-printing options.

You can customize the look of your workwear using the All Seasons Uniforms’ Build a Uniform Workshop.

National Workwear

National Workwear is another leading name in employee uniforms in the US. The company provides an in-house customization service, where you can choose different personalization options, such as the embroidering of your company name, or with a National Workwear stock logo, or a customized logo, which, if required, National Workwear’s in-house team can provide assistance with.

Workwear Express

Workwear Express is a one-stop store for personalized uniforms and promotional clothing. This tech-centered employee uniform provider using innovative garment printing technology and intelligent logo quality control to provide businesses with a quality workwear buying experience. Workwear Express’s work apparel services including printing, embroidery and logo applications.

Dickies

Dickies have been providing employee uniforms since 1922. The company provides a diverse range of robust and quality work garments for both men and women. Dickies’ workwear is designed with comfort in mind, to help optimize the way employees perform.

Logo Sportwear

Whether you operate a restaurant, hotel, car rental facility, entertainment venue, or virtually any type of business that requires uniform, Logo Sportswear provides quality uniforms and custom-made work clothing. Through their expert embroidery services, you can help create a good first impression of your business, ensuring your logo and branding stands out on employees’ uniforms.

UniFirst

UniFirst provides quality uniforms, job-fitted work clothes and safety enhancing workwear for businesses of all industries and sizes. Whether you’re looking for overalls and work jackets, or lab coat and food service smocks, at UniFirst you can browse through the online catalogue until you find the work uniform or safety apparel you are looking for.

UniFirst also enables you to rent or lease work clothing, which can help save your business money.

Cintas

For hard-wearing workwear and customized apparel that’s tailored to your specific brand and requirements, Cintas comes highly recommended. With Cintas you can build your own uniform with the company’s employee uniform customization service. The site also offers a uniform rental service, meaning there’s no uniforms to buy, repair or maintain.

121 Workwear

121 Workwear specialises in providing businesses of all sectors with embroidered uniforms for employees. With an online order facility, you can order your branded and personalized workwear quickly and efficiently. The company also has a dedicated sales team who endeavor to answer customers’ queries quickly and efficiently.

Clothes 2 Order

Clothes 2 Order create personalized workwear designed to provide maximum comfort, durability and robustness. Whether you are looking for hard-wearing customized overalls or more elegant branded uniforms for your hospitality business, Clothes 2 Order can provide you with a bespoke solution to your workwear requirements.

Work N Gear

From high-vis vests to flame resistant bottoms, aprons and chef coats, to polo shirts and overalls, Work N Gear provides quality workwear for a range of industries and environments. You can browse through the company’s diverse selection of durable, breathable and stylish uniforms for employees and get the workwear delivered straight to your door.

Red Kap

Red Kap uniforms are designed to ensure your employees can handle whatever is thrown at them. You can shop for the uniform you are looking for by industry. If you run an automobile repair business, you might be interested to learn about Red Kap’s exclusive OilBlok technology, which the company proudly asserts as being the only oil and auto fluid repellence that keeps uniforms stain free.