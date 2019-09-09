10 Fall 2019 Digital Marketing Conferences You Don't Want to Miss

We’re heading into the final quarter of the year, but it’s no time to slow down.
If anything, it’s time to ramp up — elite, unicorn digital marketers plan to finish strong, powering through to complete their business goals and continuing (always) to improve and add on to their skill set.
That’s exactly why the last few months of 2019 are a good time to get in one (or two!) more digital marketing conferences under your belt.
Whether you’re looking for a conference tailored to SEO, content marketing, social media marketing, blogging or PPC, there are still plenty of digital marketing conferences you can attend before the year wraps up.
I rounded up ten fall 2019 digital marketing conferences I’m personally excited about, all happening in the next few months.
Fall 2019 Digital Marketing Conferences
If you want to spend the rest of your marketing education budget wisely, these conferences are all solid choices featuring industry leaders and tons of actionable insights and tips.
Check them out and see what’s right for you!
1. Instagram and Facebook Ads Virtual Summit
When: September 12
Where: Virtual
Cost: Free
The Instagram and Facebook Ads Virtual Summit is right around the corner. Attendees will learn exactly how to scale campaigns, discover advanced ad tactics and actionable tips for how to win at Facebook and Instagram ads. Attend this conference and you’ll walk away with strategies to increase your paid social media ROI.
2. MarTech East
When: September 16-18
Where: Boston, Massachusetts
Cost: $1,895
MarTech takes a deep dive into every aspect of digital marketing strategy. There are 55 sessions falling into three tracks:
- Marketing and Leadership
- Data and Analytics
- Technology and Operations
You’ll be in good company — past attendees include marketers from Carmax, Best Buy, eBay, Coca Cola, Hallmark, Facebook, Google, Forbes, HP, Dell and more.
3. Advertising Week NY
When: September 23-26
Where: New York, New York
Cost: starts at $299
Advertising Week is one of the biggest digital marketing events of the entire year, attracting 90,000+ professionals working in marketing, advertising, media, technolog and design.
There are more than 290 niche sessions spanning four days.
WIth 1216 speakers, there are sure to be a few of your favorites on the roster.
4. Digital Summit
When: September 25-26
Where: Detroit, Michigan
Cost: starts at $295
At the competitively priced Digital Summit, you can choose from more than 55 sessions over two days!
Your ticket includes access to presentation slides and recordings, so you’ll be able to take in any session you didn’t get to in person after the conference (or revisit your faves).
On top of all the learning, you’ll also have plenty of networking opportunities throughout the event.
5. International Search Summit
When: September 26
Where: Boston, Massachusetts
Cost: $225
If you manage global campaigns or run international websites, this is the conference for you.
It fully focuses on the challenges of international digital marketing.
This full-day conference features speakers from Google, Cisco, Yandex, Webcertain, Autodesk and more.
Take a deep dive into all things digital marketing, and then stay for drinks and networking
6. Type-A Blogger and Social Media Influencer Conference
When: September 26-28
Where: Alexandria, Virginia
Cost: $299
If you’re involved in blogging, social media marketing or influencer marketing, this is the conference for you.
This conference caters to lifestyle bloggers who produce content related to family, food, travel, education, fashion and health.
Type-A teaches you how to monetize and maximize the ROI of your content!
7. Pubcon Pro
When: October 7-10
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
Cost: starting at $1,119
What happens in Vegas … comes home with you as actionable insights and strategies to carry into your marketing all year round.
Pubcon Las Vegas is in its 19th year, and this year’s keynote speakers include Google’s Gary Illyes, Microsoft Bing’s Fabrice Canel and Milestone’s Michelle Robbins.
Pubcon is also the home of the much-anticipated U.S. Search Awards.
8. Ungagged
When: November 7-8
Where: Los Angeles, California
Cost: $999
This two-day event is jam-packed with tactical sessions, catered meals and networking opportunities, all in perpetually sunny Los Angeles.
Speakers include Bing’s Christi Olson, Google’s Gary Illyes, MobileMoxie’s Cindy Krum, Yext’s Duane Forrester, Search Engine Journal’s Loren Baker, AimClear’s Marty Weintraub and more.
9. SMX East
When: November 13-14
Where: New York, New York
Cost: $1,545
Search Marketing Expo (brought to you by Search Engine Land) will feature keynote speeches from SparkToro CEO Rand Fishkin, Google Chief Search Evangelist Nic Darveau-Garneau and more.
Discover more than 90 sessions that explore critical digital marketing topics, including:
- SEO
- SEM
- Analytics
- CRO
- Mobile marketing
- Content marketing
- Tools
- Agency operations
- Multi-location digital marketing
10. Digital Summit
When: December 2-4
Where: Dallas, Texas
Cost: $275
Attend the Digital Summit and you’ll hear from thought leaders at Amazon, Nike, Match.com, Nordstrom, eBay, Fannie Mae and more.
There are 65 in-depth sessions to attend over the three-day conference, and your ticket includes access to presentation recodrings and slides so you can refer to the tips and tactics after the fact, and share them with your team.
Republished by permission. Original here.
Image: Depositphotos.com