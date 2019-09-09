10 Fall 2019 Digital Marketing Conferences You Don't Want to Miss



We’re heading into the final quarter of the year, but it’s no time to slow down.

If anything, it’s time to ramp up — elite, unicorn digital marketers plan to finish strong, powering through to complete their business goals and continuing (always) to improve and add on to their skill set.

That’s exactly why the last few months of 2019 are a good time to get in one (or two!) more digital marketing conferences under your belt.

Whether you’re looking for a conference tailored to SEO, content marketing, social media marketing, blogging or PPC, there are still plenty of digital marketing conferences you can attend before the year wraps up.

I rounded up ten fall 2019 digital marketing conferences I’m personally excited about, all happening in the next few months.

Fall 2019 Digital Marketing Conferences

If you want to spend the rest of your marketing education budget wisely, these conferences are all solid choices featuring industry leaders and tons of actionable insights and tips.

Check them out and see what’s right for you!

1. Instagram and Facebook Ads Virtual Summit

When: September 12

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

The Instagram and Facebook Ads Virtual Summit is right around the corner. Attendees will learn exactly how to scale campaigns, discover advanced ad tactics and actionable tips for how to win at Facebook and Instagram ads. Attend this conference and you’ll walk away with strategies to increase your paid social media ROI.

2. MarTech East

When: September 16-18

Where: Boston, Massachusetts

Cost: $1,895

MarTech takes a deep dive into every aspect of digital marketing strategy. There are 55 sessions falling into three tracks:

Marketing and Leadership

Data and Analytics

Technology and Operations