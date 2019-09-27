How Do Workers in Your Business Get Rewarded?

There are many ways you can reward the hard work of your employees.

Compensation, benefits, recognition and appreciation address key areas in the employer/employee reward system.

While compensation, benefits and recognition are obvious options, there are a lot of ways to say “Job Well Done!”.

You can show your appreciation by rewarding your employees with cash, gifts or experiences. This, of course, will depend on what your budget will allow.

But as the saying goes, “It’s the thought that counts.”

And because you know your employees, to a certain degree, you can reward them with something they’ll really appreciate.

Take a look at this week’s poll and let us know how you reward your employees.

Maybe you hand out gift cards for that job well done? Or do you like to give some cold, hard cash?

If you’re into team rewards over individual plaudits, maybe you like treating the team to a special lunch?

It doesn’t have to be monetary rewards either. Maybe you hand out an Employee of the Month award at your business. Or maybe you don’t do anything at all.

Do you do something totally unique? Share it with our readers in the Comments below.

