How to Set Up Your Online Store

Dreaming of working from your laptop? Working remotely can be as glamorous or as basic as you want it to be. The key is that it’s flexible and allows you more freedom.

One of the best ways to earn a full-time income from your laptop is to create products that help people and sell them online.

Narrow down your target audience and their biggest obstacles in a particular area. Then, create a product to solve that issue and sell it online.

It sounds easy enough, but you’ll need to create the product and set up your online store. While the thought of doing this may sound daunting, there are so many options that won’t take up a ton of your time.

Setting Up Your Online Store

Here are 4 easy ways to set up your online store.

Private Label Amazon Store

Thinking os selling products on Amazon or eBay? This can be relatively simple and low cost since these sites may charge a small listing fee or deduct a portion of the sale.

However, you can also start a private label Amazon store and sell items under your own brand. You can do this by selecting best-selling Amazon products that you can market under your own name and branding.

You’ll need to find a supplier that fits your needs and brands. Then, you can also use Fulfillment by Amazon so that running your online store and collecting payments is a more passive venture. With Fulfillment by Amazon, you can sell and ship products without your direct involvement since all orders would go through the Amazon warehouse.

Use an eCommerce Platform

Platforms like Shopify and Squarespace make it super easy to set up your online store and start selling products fast. I’ve seen some really clean and professional-looking Shopify stores and you can even get help with marketing.

Shopify offers monthly plans starting at $29 which includes your e-commerce website and blog along with unlimited products. They do charge 2.9% + 30¢ for all online credit card transactions, so if you want to beat the fees consider listing several high-quality products.

Sell Directly Through a Dropshipper

AliExpress is a popular global dropshipping company where you can find products like clothes, electronics, home goods, beauty products and more. You can set up your store right through AliExpress and sell conveniently on the platform.

Dropshipping is great because you don’t have to worry about having to keep track of inventory and ship products. You usually don’t have to buy the products from the dropshipper until you sell them. Get good rates on dropshipping so you can mark the price up a bit for consumers and earn a profit.

Set Up a Store on Your Blog or Website

Another easy and low-cost way to set up your online store is to design it from scratch right on your blog. This may sound like a ton of work but if you use WordPress, there are plenty of cool drag and drop tools that will simplify the process.

I like building custom pages with Elementor and you can buy some templates so all you’ll need to do is fill in the details for your store and add images.

You can connect your payment processing system easily by linking up your ‘add to cart’ or ‘buy now’ buttons.

Summary

If you’ve been wanting to set up your online store for a while now, stop waiting and get it done. There are plenty of ways to get started and you can literally carve out a few hours during one day to get your store all set up and ready to go.

Carefully weigh your options to see if you prefer to find a dropshipping company or would rather just set up a store on your blog or website for products that you create.

